Finding the perfect baby name for your soon-to-be son is one of the first and hardest decisions for new parents. There are tons of pros and cons to consider (what it means, how easy it is to pronounce) and likely no shortage of suggestions from friends and family. The good news is you’ve narrowed it down to a baby boy name that starts with ‘B.’ That’s a bold decision, but the truth is you can’t go wrong with boy names that start with B. Whether you’re looking for a B name that’s short (Beck), long (Barlow), masculine and singable (Brody), or more gender-neutral (Bowie, Blaine, Bently), names that start with B have range. If nothing else, these 34 ‘B’ names for boys will give you a few new ideas, and get you closer to the name that feels right.

Barlow Barrett Barron Barry Baxter Beck Beckham Benson Bennett Bently Berkley Bevan Blaine Blake Bodhi Bowie Bradon Brady Bradley Brandon Branson Brecken Brent Brennan Brett Brian Brice Broderick Brody Brooklyn Brooks Burke Byron