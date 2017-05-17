For busy men, getting an effective workout in when you only have a few moments to get after it is of key importance. You need great full-body exercises that get you sweating in no time. An at-home, total body workout will fulfill the need for exercise while saving time — which is why we rounded up these full-body exercises for men, with the help of fitness experts.

We asked seven of the country’s top fitness professionals, from celebrity trainers to exercise scientists, which single full-body exercise they’d recommend for the time-strapped man.

The bad news? They all provided different answers as to what is the best full-body workout for men. The good news? Each movement — from back exercises for men to push-ups and squats — attacks multiple muscle groups, which is key when you’re stressed for time and can only hit a few reps.

The better news? Most can be performed anywhere you have enough space to pop a squat. And it means that you can keep coming back to this best full-body workout and try something different.

Sure, your child just went down and Netflix is calling. But skim down the list, pick your favorite, and get moving. If you want to have the strength to play, chase, and protect your child as he or she gets older (along with modeling a healthy lifestyle), your first step is below.

Push-Up/Plank

Recommended by: David Kirsch, a celebrity trainer who works with the likes of Kate Upton, Kerry Washington, and chef Danny Meyer. He’s the founder-owner of the Madison Square Club in NYC.

Why? “I start every day with at least five sets of as many push-ups as I can do, ending each set with a one-minute plank.” Kirsch recommends this quick exercise for guys because it gets the heart going while also engaging the core, arms, back, chest, and arms.

How to do it: Perform a set of push-ups, then return to the “up” position and hold a plank. You should be pushing through your heels so your calves are lengthened and rolling your shoulders down your back so you’re not over-engaging your trap muscles. Your navel should also be drawn, and you should be bracing with your abdomen while also squeezing with your butt. Hold for one minute and repeat.

Squats With Weight

Recommended by: Robert Herbst, powerlifting champion and Strength Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

Why? “Squats work most muscles including your posterior chain as well as the quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, abductors, adductors, spinal erectors, and lats. It works the core and — with a barbell in place on your back — works the shoulders, biceps, forearms, and even a little triceps. And they will make your legs look great in shorts or a bathing suit.”

Advice: When you perform a weighted squat, make sure to breathe correctly. You should inhale before you begin the movement, hold your breath for the duration of the exercise squat, and release your breath only once you’ve returned to standing.

Deadlift

Recommended by: Devan Kline, founder of Burn Boot Camp.

Why? “This is a compound movement, so you utilize multiple muscle groups at once — your core, quads, hamstrings, glutes, triceps, and more are all working — as well as getting your heart rate up. You can also do different variations depending on your goals. To gain maximum strength, use heavy weights, and do fewer repetitions. For endurance, use less weight and do more repetitions.”

Advice: Be sure not to round your lower back when performing a deadlift. This is a common mistake that overloads the muscle group, increasing the risk of injury.

Knee Bounces

Recommended by: Joel Harper a celebrity trainer who works with Dr. Oz and several Olympic medalists, and author of Mind Your Body.

Why? “This strengthens your entire body, with emphasis on the quads. It’s also great for your joints because there is no pounding.”

How to do it: Get on all fours, keeping your elbows slightly bent and your back straight. Raise your knees one inch off the ground, then bounce them one inch up and down for two minutes, aiming for 120 bounces. Variations: Hop your toes up by an inch when your knees come up; come onto your forearms with hands in prayer for entire set.

Burpee With Push-Up

Recommended by: Chris Jordan, director of exercise physiology at the Human Performance Institute Division of Wellness & Prevention, Inc. and creator of the 7 Minute Workout.

Why? “This exercise incorporates a squat jump and push-up in one exercise, challenging all the major muscle groups either dynamically or as stabilizers, in a functional or integrated whole-body movement. It can help you develop muscular power and strength as well as muscular endurance. It can also challenge the cardiovascular system when performed in multiple repetitions.”

How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, squat down, and kick your legs back until you’re in a push-up position. Perform a push-up. Now, kick your legs forward into the squat position and then explode upward, raising your hands above your head. Land and repeat.

Push-Ups

Recommended by: William G. Oswald, DPT, PT, clinical instructor of rehabilitation medicine at NYU Langone’s Center for Musculoskeletal Care.

Why? “This is the single best exercise to maintain normal mobility for your stiff back and prevent injury and counteract pain that occurs from sitting too much,” says Oswald. “Do them in the morning or evening or before and after a workout. It works to keep the bones, joints, discs of the spine health, preventing injury.”

Advice: When you start in the “up” position, your arms should be shoulder-width apart and your palms in line with your nipples; your shoulder blades should be pulled back toward your heels to ensure that the joints are stabilized.

Plank Pose

Recommended by: Deena Robertson, co-founder of Modo Yoga LA.

Why? “If done correctly, your arms, core, buttocks, legs, and even neck muscles are being activated and toned. A key part of this pose that is often overlooked is the length you’re trying to create. Extend out through your head and heels and it supercharges the pose and opens up the spine.”

Advice: When holding a plank position, be sure to keep your belly button drawn and your butt clenched. This ensures that your spine remains neutral and that your core is engaged properly throughout.