The Best Pregnancy Books for Men
Read them before the baby arrives... while there's still time.
The last 15 years have seen an explosion in pregnancy books by dads, for dads. There’s now published advice on everything from delivery room protocol to grappling with the male version of postpartum depression. While she reads What To Expect, you should brush up on these 5 must-read books for men. If that sounds like a lot, remember there’s an infinitely growing list of parenting books you’ll be told to read that you’ll never have time to actually get to once the kid arrives.
The Expectant Father by Armin A. Brott and Jennifer Ash
This constantly updated, now 20-year-old classic reveals the myriad ways an impending pregnancy influences dad: emotional and physical effects, societal expectations, financial implications, the impact on your social and sex lives, and whether you're really ready. Should you feel the urge to remind your wife that technically you're both expecting and she just happens to be doing the hard work, bury your face (and big mouth) in this pregnancy book.
You’re Going To Be A Dad! by Daddilife Books
This new dad playbook provides practical explainers and advice for an array of parenting milestones —- from conception and early scans, being ready for the delivery room and birth, and navigating life across the first full year with your baby. It’s easy to read through, or to use as a reference book if you have questions about specific topics.
Home Game by Michael Lewis
When Michael Lewis became a father, he didn’t just journal —- he kept a written record of what actually happened immediately after the birth of each of his three children. He used those writings to form one of the most hilarious books available from a dad’s perspective and will help assure new dads that all of the things they think make them weird are actually quite typical.
Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad! by John Pfeiffer
Look, we know a thing or a hundred about parenting. In addition to parenting our own children, we’ve talked to the world’s foremost experts in their fields to find answers to common questions parents have. It would be selfish to keep all of these great insights to ourselves, so here it is in a tidy and fun package.
