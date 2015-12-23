Expectant Dads

The Best Pregnancy Books for Men

Read them before the baby arrives... while there's still time.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The last 15 years have seen an explosion in pregnancy books by dads, for dads. There’s now published advice on everything from delivery room protocol to grappling with the male version of postpartum depression. While she reads What To Expect, you should brush up on these 5 must-read books for men. If that sounds like a lot, remember there’s an infinitely growing list of parenting books you’ll be told to read that you’ll never have time to actually get to once the kid arrives.

The Expectant Father by Armin A. Brott and Jennifer Ash

You’re Going To Be A Dad! by Daddilife Books

Home Game by Michael Lewis

Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad! by John Pfeiffer

Every product on Fatherly is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This article was originally published on