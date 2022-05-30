8 Crazy Waterslides to Fuel Your Backyard Adventures

Is there more fun than a waterslide on a blazing hot summer day? Yes. An absolutely ginormous over the top, gaudy, and ecstatically fun water slide on a blazing hot summer day. The following nine slides range from really over the top to unapologetically radically over the top. Enjoy.
This multi-user number will make your backyard all of your kids' friends flock to. Up to ten kids can go berserk on the Bonzai Sidewinder thanks to its two water cannons, a climbing wall, and slide that lands in an oversized lagoon.