These Were The Hottest Toys 25 Years Ago

Missing the days of swigging Mountain Dew while beating your pals in a not-so-friendly game of Goldeneye on the N64? Then check out these awesome toys from 1997.
K’NEX
In 1997 every kid wanted to find this classic rod-and-connector building system wrapped up for a birthday or holiday. Unlike the more detailed Lego sets, K’NEX were geared towards larger constructions with an emphasis on larger, moveable builds like Ferris wheels and roller coasters.
