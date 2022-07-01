Toymakers have been increasing their focus on adults - the video game industry has been pushing adult-oriented video games for decades, LEGO has entire lines of builds aimed at adults, and even Hasbro has crowdfunded a $300 recreation of Cobra’s H.I.S.S. tank. Playmobil is joining the fray with incredibly detailed versions of high-end vehicles and nostalgia pieces that retain the delightfully simplistic design that the company is known for. With fewer parts than larger LEGO sets, Playmobil kits can be built in minutes, which is perfect for those who don’t have the time (or the patience) to assemble a multi-day build. If you’re looking for a fun display piece that doesn’t take a long weekend to put together, here are some great sets that you can pick up right now.

