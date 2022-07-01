These Playmobil Sets Are Perfect For Nostalgic Grown-ups
Looking to relive your childhood? These Playmobil sets geared towards adults will help.
Toymakers have been increasing their focus on adults - the video game industry has been pushing adult-oriented video games for decades, LEGO has entire lines of builds aimed at adults, and even Hasbro has crowdfunded a $300 recreation of Cobra’s H.I.S.S. tank. Playmobil is joining the fray with incredibly detailed versions of high-end vehicles and nostalgia pieces that retain the delightfully simplistic design that the company is known for. With fewer parts than larger LEGO sets, Playmobil kits can be built in minutes, which is perfect for those who don’t have the time (or the patience) to assemble a multi-day build. If you’re looking for a fun display piece that doesn’t take a long weekend to put together, here are some great sets that you can pick up right now.
Can’t afford a full-size Porsche? This Playmobil Porsche Mission E model has you covered. At just short of a foot long, this remote-control set has details like illuminated front and rear lights (including the continuous light arc in the rear), a little charging cable and charge tower, and a removable roof. Plus, batteries are included, so you and the kids can speed off in no time.
Slug bug: throwing it back to the 1960’s, Playmobil’s Limited Edition Volkswagon Beetle is perfect for VW fans. It has bright chrome detailing and a unique serial number stamped into the underside, while included accessories like a toolbox, maintenance supplies, and washing gear can all be stored in the removable roof rack. It comes with one Playmobil figurine, but if you’ve got buddies for him, the bug can comfortably seat four figurines for a road trip.
This James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition model comes straight out of the James Bond film. The iconic auto is tricked out with film-accurate spy tech like a retractable bulletproof shield and tire cutters, rotating license plates, and front bumper extensions. It also comes with four characters: James Bond, Auric Goldfinger, Odd Job, and a random henchman that you can dispatch via the working ejector seat on the passenger side.
This iconic red and white camping bus is chock full of fun details. With a mini-kitchen, seating that folds down into a sleeping area, and tons of storage space, you can fantasize about your next camping trip with this model. The roof comes off to provide full access to the interior, and to help you organize the included accessories like two figures, a map, a camera, and food supplies.
With a much faster build and at roughly a tenth of the price of the LEGO Delorean, this model is an excellent recreation of the world’s most recognizable time machine. Based on the original film, the Back to the Future DeLorean set comes with Doc and Marty in their 1985 outfits, Einstein the dog, the flux capacitor, and other accessories. The vehicle itself sports the gullwing doors, plutonium fuel cores, and wheels that fold in if where you’re going, you won’t need any roads.
Straight out of Ghostbusters II, the Ghostbusters Ecto 1-A will bring you right back to 1989. It comes with the whole ghost-busting crew: Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore. The set also comes with everything the Ghostbusters need to capture the included Slimer figure, including proton packs, a ghost trap, PKE meter, and even silicone slime splatters that stick to smooth surfaces.
This pint-sized vehicle is a perfect decoration for an office desk or bookshelf. Like its real-life counterpart, this Mini Cooper model is smaller than other Playmobil models at just over seven inches long. The trunk opens up to store the included accessories, and the roof comes off so you can fit the four included figures comfortably in the car.
Going back to the classic 1980s TV show, this A-Team Van model is loaded with nostalgia. The sliding side door and opening driver and passenger doors allow the four included team members (Hannibal, B.A. Baracus, Face, and Murdock) entry and access to the interior equipment. And the set includes plenty for the boys to work with: a welding machine, monitor, ops boards, cabinet, and a perforated wall for various accessories.