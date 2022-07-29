The 8 Most Painful Kids’ Toys To Step On In Bare Feet

A useful guide for commiserating parents and kids looking to stop robbers.
Why is it that kids' toys seem to get ever smaller, sharper, and diabolically pointier? It’s like toy manufacturers are after anyone who dares to walk around with bare feet. Consider this a plea for toymakers to maybe take it easy on the hard edges of the following items.
Barbie’s high heels are like little plastic thumbtacks. Plus, these shoes are so tiny that they can hide between carpet fibers, waiting for an unsuspecting foot to come along.