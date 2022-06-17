If you’re looking for a longer LEGO build that results in a truly epic display piece, look no further – the following LEGO sets are not only ridiculously large, but they’re also available to get right now.
A part of LEGO’s more recent art line, the World Map Building Kit has the most pieces of any LEGO set to date at a whopping 11,695 pieces. It measures out at 41 inches long and 25.5 high and comes with hanging brackets so you can proudly display it on a wall.
Over four feet long, LEGO’s colossal Titanic ship build does its namesake justice. The largest finished product of any LEGO set, this 9,090-piece set has over 300 portholes, lifeboats, benches, and a detailed interior.