Test Drive: The 2023 Genesis GV60 Is An EV Loaded With Smart Tech

The new Genesis GV60 is the first entirely electric vehicle produced by the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group. While it shares a platform with the KIA EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it’s got some high-end tech features and excellent performance that make it stand out. With all three brands developing their electric ranges in concert, this joins a growing EV ecosystem with far more depth and potential than many other brands. The GV60’s suite of smart features, bold design, luxury trimmings, and performance options make it feel less like an electric overhaul of a gas car and more like a car sent back in time from the future. In short, it does what Tesla tried to do with the Model Y, only better.

Genesis

The Best Reasons To Get A GV60

The biometric smart features of the GV60 are the most noticeable aspect of this impressive car. To unlock the car, look at the driver’s side door pillar as you approach it, and a camera recognizes you like you’re unlocking your phone. That’s right; the GV60 incorporates facial recognition to give you instant access to your ride. Once inside the car, a fingerprint sensor allows you to turn the car on without a key.

The Crystal Sphere. Genesis

Another sexy feature is what Genesis makers call the Crystal Sphere, a transparent lighted sphere in the console that flips over to become the shifter when you turn on the car. On the more practical side, automated safety features are standard, such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. A Bang & Olufsen sound system is also standard, as are ventilated seats.

Just as practical, the battery is extremely fast charging, from 10%-80% charge in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charger. During testing, it also charged surprisingly fast at charging stations with only 150 kW DC chargers. The GV60 can even power small appliances in the event of a power outage at your home or if you take it on a camping trip.

The Performance version of the GV60, which bumps up the starting price from $59,000 to $68,000, delivers 429 horsepower (115 more than the base) and has a Boost Button on the steering wheel that pushes it to 483 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds, just a hair slower than the Model Y’s 3.5.

The ability to change the EV-specific one-pedal driving feature is also a plus. If you can adjust to it, driving with just one pedal can be convenient. But it’s not for everyone. In the Tesla’s closest competitor to the GV60, the Model Y, there’s no way to adjust or shut off one-pedal driving. The GV60 allows drivers to tweak or completely shut it off, letting you pick how you drive.

Another selling point is the generous warranty: complimentary maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles, a limited warranty for five years or 60,000 miles, and a powertrain warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles. Tesla, by contrast, only covers their vehicles and powertrains for four years and eight years, respectively.

View From The Back Seat

For a family of four, the GV60 feels a little snug. Rear cargo space is the same as the Kia EV6 and slightly less than the Ioniq 5: 24 cubic feet. There’s enough space to install front-facing or rear-facing car seats in the back without bringing the front seats forward, but it’s firmly planted in the crossover category. The back seat’s most significant selling point is the huge moon roof: It makes the interior feel more spacious than it is and provides scenery for little ones in the back to enjoy instead of staring at an iPad screen.

Pitfalls

The keyless operation was just short of perfect. Any moisture on your hands can make it difficult to activate the fingerprint sensor to start the car, requiring you to wait for the system to reset between tries.

The range of the Performance variant of the GV60 is 235 miles, which is less than similar EVs. While it won’t be a problem on most trips, having closer to 300 miles per charge would make road trips less stressful. Another minor shortcoming is that CarPlay or Android Auto can’t connect wirelessly to the GV60’s infotainment system.

The Bottom Line

These tech-loaded features, comfortable interior, and excellent performance make the most robust case for buying a GV60, even if the mileage isn’t the greatest. The performance and super-fast charging alone make it worth the price of admission, but the well-thought-out tech features are the icing on the cake. Unlocking your car with a look and starting it with your fingerprint is a surreal experience; it’s one of those rare cars that can put a smile on your face before you even start driving it.