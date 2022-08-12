Minor league baseball mascots are baseball's hidden gem. Here are the sweetest caps on the market.
Sick of rocking the same hat as everyone else in your town? Go back to the minors. Minor league baseball teams have some of the coolest mascots you’ll ever see (chupacabra, anyone?) and the most creative logos out there. Here are some of our favorites.
Daniel Shirey/Major League Baseball/Getty Images
When else are you going to get to wear a banana on your head? The Savannah Banana’s official game hat is beautiful in its simplicity. Plus, it’s a banana swinging a baseball bat. What more can you ask for?