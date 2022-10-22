Short on time? These video games are perfect for quick sessions.
You probably can't spend a whole afternoon grinding through your favorite RPG anymore, but that doesn't mean you can't take short breaks to unwind. These games are perfect for a quick session when you can get away.
Future Publishing/Future/Getty Images
Looking to unwind? Switch Sports helps in two ways: not only has a slew of fun sports to play (we’re fans of bowling and tennis) with more coming, but thanks to the motion-sensor controls, you’ll burn off any excess stress as well.