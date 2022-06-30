As a child, LEGO sets were a fun toy that you could build however you’d like. As an adult, they have an added element - building LEGO sets can be a mindfulness exercise. The act of building a LEGO set requires the kind of repetition that facilitates a relaxed engagement that can help you unwind after a rough day. Longer builds help you get to that relaxed state, which is why LEGO has been releasing more and more builds with 1,000 pieces or more that are aimed at adults looking for a way to unwind. Here are some of the best larger builds to help you unwind.