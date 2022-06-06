The Best Father's Day Gifts for the Fitness Dad
Looking for the perfect gift for the dad who's obsessed with fitness? We've got you covered.
There are more fitness products out there than weights dropped at a CrossFit tournament. Unfortunately, there are also a huge number of garbage products beside some very use options. To help you out, we’ve vetted the following nine products to help the fit dad in your life stay motivated, hydrated, and mitigate injuries no matter what direction their fitness journey takes them.
It’s hard to find a better workout than boxing. Besides burning an unholy amount of calories, boxing improves balance and coordination, builds muscle and endurance, plus, it teaches you how to throw a decent punch. But if you don’t want to see your dad take a punch to the face, FightCamp is a great choice. The system uses trackers that count your punches while online coaches guide users through workouts that use the whole body. The result is a workout that is as fun as it is exhausting. Bonus: each membership allows for five separate users so the whole family can get in on the fun.
Bring the PT office to your living room with a Therabody Recovery Air—an FDA Type II device that you can easily use on your couch after the kiddos are in bed. The toe-to-groin compression sleeves can seriously offset inflammation after big days out and help the fit dad in your life get up and do it again the next day thanks to soreness mitigation.
While USA Iron’s Kettlebells look pretty straightforward at first glance, their non-flashy build hides a ton of nuanced design details that translate to a better workout. An elongated handle makes more exercises accessible and a smooth powder coated exterior gives it a more comfortable feel in hand—even when the exercise is anything but comfortable.
Keeping accurate heart rate data is one of the best ways to help the fit dad in your life dial in their effort and become more efficient on workouts. If they have a GPS watch, it likely has an HR monitor that is pretty inaccurate. Enter the TICKR X. It is comfortable, pinpoint accurate, and easy to use with smartphones or fitness watches.
Hydro Flask’s double walled insulation is legendary and will keep your fitness focused dad in ice cold water no matter how hot the workout. The Straw Lid is ergonomic and easy to sip from, meaning they won’t have to put too much effort into getting hydrated while absolutely worked between intervals.
Premium supportive undies like SAXX’s Kinetic HDs might deliver more comfort to that fitness-focused dad on your list than any other type of clothing. Semi-compression fit and a special nut-cupping pouch will help mitigate painful jostling on long runs and intense HIIT workouts. Supple synthetic fabric and flat seams will make these comfortable enough to enjoy in leisure times as well.
Beware: these pants are so comfortable and versatile that a dad working from home my not take them off for days. Outdoor Voices Cloudknit material that these pants are built from is so light and stretchy that the All Day Sweatpant will be equally appreciated mid-burpee, mid-sleep, or in the middle of a day working from home.
There is something magic in the 96-percent polyester 4-percent elastane material of the Strato that allows it to thrive as both a dynamic athletic shirt and casual number to be worn with jeans. It wicks moisture with the best of them while maintaining a nice matte cotton-like finish so your fit dad won’t look like he is always heading to the gym while wearing it.