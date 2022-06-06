The Best Father’s Day Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad
Looking for the perfect gift for your favorite outdoorsman? These gifts will help him enjoy the outdoors even more.
While beauty lies in the simplicity of enjoying the great outdoors, getting out and staying comfortable out there requires a lot of stuff. That need for gear may seem antithetical to dads in search of simpler times outside but it is a great opportunity for you, the purchaser, to get them the perfect gift. The following gifts range from wildly aspirational to downright quotidian (with prices to match) and span enough activities that we bet you’ll find something for any outdoorsy dad in this list. Looking for more outdoor gear ideas? We’ve got you covered.
The amount of technical detail the Technica sunk into the Magma S Mid GTX is nothing short of bananas. Pre-molded insoles and an adaptive fit eliminate break-in time—so the rad dad on your list can bag a big hike in these right out of the box. An ergonomic rockered toe shape and a super-grippy Vibram Litebase outsoles will help inspire confidence in every step.
Miir’s Halendid Collection features images that outdoor photography god Chris Burkhart took while flying over Iceland in a Cessna. The results are surreal and otherworldly in aesthetics while remaining a practical well-built vessel for pops’ morning camp coffee or whiskey. As a bonus, $5 from each purchase goes to youth connection nonprofit Outdoor Outreach.
MSR’s PocketRocket canister backpacking stove has been a favorite of beginner and diehard backpackers for life because of how light and simple it is to use. This Kit includes a Pocket Rocket Deluxe along with the rest of the pieces for full-on backpacking meal prep for two in a bantamweight 13.1-ounce package that nests together for easy packing.
Is the dad in your life the type of hardo who will ski in the morning and drop trees with a chainsaw in the afternoon? The Vermonter is a single glove that can thrive in both activities. Even if said dad’s ambitions are much less, they will appreciate the beauty and durability of these made-to-order artisan goat leather gloves.
A well-built everyday carry knife that can span an outdoors person’s sports and also live in their work pants during the week might be the perfect gift. The Bugout is incredibly capable and weighs under two ounces so it is equally as at home in survival situations as it while remaining comfortable in the pocket of a pair of slacks. Its AXIS opening system moves remarkably smoothly—reminding the dad you bought it for that they were gifted a premium knife with every single use.
Few things scream “I’M A DAD” more loudly than a fanny pack. On top of helping pops show some dad pride, this 2.4-liter hip pack will prove supremely practical regardless of the age of the child they are rearing. Does Dad have an infant? Throw a diaper, change of clothes, and a mini-pack of wipes in there. Toddler? Put 17 Zbars in there and a half-liter water bottle. The Mountain Hip pack will leave dad open to deliver whatever their child’s needs require and look rad doing it.
Socks might seem like a lame gift for the average dad, but an outdoorsy dad probably knows the pure joy that the just right pair of socks deliver on a hike or camping trip. This Midweight sock from Darn Tough is by far their best seller, for good reason. It delivers just enough cushion to keep ones dogs from barking on long hikes, hugs feet like an old friend, and is legit guaranteed for life.
Spy’s Helm Sunglasses have been crowd pleasers for years thanks to their bold, blocky, style and incredibly strong grilamid frames. The addition of removable side shields on the “Tech” version of these shades can give the outdoorsy dad on your list some extra coverage for when he takes them backcountry skiing, but are easily popped off so he won’t look wonky at bar afterwards.
The best jacket in the world doesn’t do its user much good if it sustains a 6-inch tear in the field. The VSSL Mini Repair kit has everything the outdoorsy dad on your list needs to repair a jacket, tent, or shoes in the field in little individual pucks that nestle up in a metal carrying case that is smaller than an insulated coffee cup.