For most guys, the last time they can remember wearing the ultra-preppy sweater with shorts getup was posing for a spring-themed family photo sometime before their 10th birthday. As adults, there’s this inherent belief that mixing items that are so obviously from different seasons feels somehow wrong, not to mention a bit childish. But as Tyler, the Creator demonstrated with this golden sweater/shorts combo, there’s nothing wrong with mixing it up. In fact, a sweater on top/shorts on the bottom look can be quite practical weather-wise, especially in the spring when a sunny morning can easily turn into a damp, cold afternoon.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Why It Works

One word: color. Tyler the Creator is known for stepping out in some pretty bold duds, and this goldenrod sweater is both cozy and refreshing.

Adding a tie ups the ante on the overall preppy look, and keeping it loose adds a casual touch.

The khaki shorts are comfortable to wear and easy to coordinate with a variety of colors. Plus, they match the bucket hat to a T.

How You Can Make It Work

The key to making Tyler the Creator’s preppy combo work is to pair pieces that are sensible. In this case, he’s wearing a classic V-neck sweater with a pair of basic khaki shorts–two classic staples that automatically go together. It’s ok to experiment a bit, say with a striped or graphic sweater, but opt for shorts that are more traditional in fit and fabric. However, don’t be afraid to have some fun too, as Tyler did by wearing calf-length socks and Mary Jane shoes.