Even My Picky Pup Loves This Vet-Created Dog Food That’s Made With Fresh Ingredients — & It’s $20 Off Right Now

Pet ownership is a full-time job — but those of us with picky dogs work overtime. Take it from me: I have a Maltese-mix rescue named Oscar, and between his ample allergies and his fussy palate, mealtime is usually a colossal headache. (He’s turned his nose up at home-cooked venison and fresh salmon, so you know I’m not exaggerating.) It’s not just me, though; I’ve heard from countless other dog owners how difficult it is to find a dog food that offers real nourishment from high-quality ingredients, but doesn’t make a mess, require tons of prep, take up space in the fridge, or break the bank.

Halfway between wet food and dry kibble, Sundays for Dogs is vet-created dog food that offers the best of both worlds. How? It’s made using fresh meat, fruits, and vegetables — so I know Oscar is getting all of the nutrients he needs — but because it’s gently air-dried into delicious squares, it also stays fresh on the shelf and all I have to do is pour it into his bowl. Best of all, Sundays’ quick online quiz creates a custom meal plan based on your dog’s breed, size, and activity level.

Why Choose Sundays For Your Dog?

Sundays was created by practicing veterinarian Tory Waxman, who tried countless types of dog foods when her own pup got sick in an attempt to pinpoint one that was “healthier than kibble, but easier than home-cooked foods.” When nothing measured up, she finally teamed up with her engineer husband to create one.

There are now two different Sundays recipes, and you can figure out which one is right for your dog — as well as how much of it you should serve — when you take the online quiz. Regardless of the recipe and the serving size, though, this food doesn’t use cheap fillers or low-grade ingredients, like most standard brands of dog food. And all the ingredients have been carefully chosen by a vet and then made in a USDA human-food facility.

The food stays fresh in its box for weeks and is 100% ready to eat. That said, while it doesn’t require any chopping, cooking, refrigeration, or clean-up on your part, it’s not actually a kibble; it’s air-dried fresh food, so it offers way more benefits than your average dry food. Pet owners often report that their dogs have improved stools, more balanced weight levels, increased energy, a softer coat, and genuine excitement about eating, which brings me to my next point: Sundays is designed to appeal to even the pickiest of pups.

What Happened When My Picky & Allergy-Prone Dog Tried Sundays?

As previously discussed, my dog Oscar is very picky. Breakfast and dinner often required fresh food preparation and plenty of coaxing, and even then, he regularly decided that a hunger strike was in order. Sundays For Dogs wasn’t necessarily a miracle — my dog will probably never be particularly food-motivated — but it still surprised me. Oscar was eating it by day one, and now, a week later, he has yet to get sick or have an allergic reaction (something that happened with the vast majority of other foods I’ve tried to introduce in the past).

Since Oscar is allergic to chicken, I opted for the Beef Recipe. It shipped quickly, arrived within a few days, and even came with an adorable newspaper and a crossword puzzle on the back of the box. From the second I opened the bag, the quality of the food was obvious — it even kind of smells like human-grade food — and I love that I can serve it in seconds and leave it out (without fear of spoilage) until Oscar feels like eating. I’m hoping that over time, without the poor-quality filler ingredients most other brands use, I’ll see an improvement in his chronic ear infections and sensitive eyes.

How Much Does Sundays Dog Food Cost?

Given his many sensitivities, I felt that Oscar deserved better than kibble, but I also didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars a month just on his food — especially since I wasn’t sure if he’d eat it in the first place.

Luckily, Sundays costs 40% less than many fresh brands. And for me, that’s under $3 a day (but prices vary depending on your pet’s unique plan). The company also has a hassle-free money-back guarantee, so you’ve got nothing to lose if you’re worried that your picky pup won’t like it.

Finally, shipping is always free and automatic if you choose to subscribe, but you can pause and skip deliveries (or cancel your subscription entirely) at any time. No wonder the brand has an overall 4.8-star rating from pet owners.

Get $20 off your first order when you use code 20BUCKSOFF at checkout.

Sundays’ Dog Food Recipes

Sundays’ beef recipe is the best option for pets with sensitivities or picky palates. Instead of the common allergens and artificial fillers you’d find in most dog foods, this one has a base of USDA beef, vegetables, and fruits. Each batch offers a guaranteed analysis of at least 35% crude protein and 20% crude fat.

As one reviewer wrote: “My dog has had allergy issues since receiving his vaccines. He is such a picky eater and I was pleasantly surprised to see how much he loved Sunday’s food. He gobbled it down and was eager for more.”

Ingredients: USDA Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Beef Bone, Quinoa, Pumpkin, Wild Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Zucchini, Kale, Flaxseed, Sea Salt, Parsley, Kelp, Chicory Root, Turmeric, Mixed Tocopherols, Ginger, Selenium Yeast, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.

Chicken-based dog foods are some of the most popular, and Sundays’ all-natural chicken recipe meets the adult-dog nutritional standards established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles with its base of chicken, chicken liver, and eggs — plus healthy plant ingredients like turmeric, ginger, apples, and shiitake mushrooms. Even though it offers a guaranteed minimum of 35% crude protein and 15% crude fat, it still stores on the shelf and is ready right out of the box.

“Tito is always running around in circles with excitement while I'm putting it in his bowl,” according to one happy pet parent. “He is usually the pickiest when it comes to food and stops eating it after a few months - I've tried so many brands before landing on Sundays. He can't get enough! Happy pup, happy life.”

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Eggs, Millet, Oat, Pumpkin, Kale, Ground Bone, Fish Oil, Sea Salt, Flaxseed, Parsley, Turmeric, Chicory Root, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Ginger, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.