Whether you’re entertaining from a duplex, hosting a few friends in your condo, or having a dinner for one in a backyard that’s more “back” than yard, outfitting smaller spaces for use takes a certain amount of care. The best furniture for tiny backyards maximizes the area while staying out of the way when not being utilized. If you’re searching for pieces that will make the most of what you’ve got, our list will help you wring every drop of enjoyment from your tiny terra firma and focus on the people around you.