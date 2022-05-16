The Ray-Ban Clubmaster is one of the most popular and enduring frames in the world — and with good reason. Whether worn as sunglasses or fit with corrective lenses, the square, heavy-on-top, light on the bottom style has been flattering for all sorts of face shapes since 1947, when they first came out. Furthermore, they’re infinitely customizable. Whether you like classic black or brown tortoise acetate or something a lot more colorful (see Maluma rocking a custom pair with yellow-tinted lenses), you can make yours unique. It’s a classic that likely will never go out of style.

Why It Works

The square-ish shape of the frame lends itself to a variety of face shapes, from long and oval to square and angular.

Paired with a bold pinstripe suit, Maluma pays homage to Mad Men-inspired style.

The Clubmaster’s ability to “smarten” up any style makes it a shoo-in for simple, traditional elegance.

How You Can Make It Work

Nowadays, the Clubmaster comes in a huge amount of colors and styles, and while we’re all about advocating for the one that makes your personal style sing, it may be a good idea to take your time to try on a few different pairs before settling for one. If you’re choosing them for everyday specs, go for a more classic color so they’ll complement a variety of looks. However, if you’re opting for Clubmaster sunglasses, don’t be afraid to choose a bolder color or even a print. Also, note that many Clubmasters come in two or three different sizes which may fit your face better, so it’s worth shopping around first.

Get The Look