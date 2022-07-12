Anyone sentenced the spend a long weekend in a too-small tent can attest to the value of extra space. Well, it’s time to upgrade your outdoor structure with the 10-Person Tent by UNP. This Prime Day, you can save $35.

The 10-Person Tent is built with the traditional semi-attached poles, which assemble quickly and secure to its polyester living space via J-hooks. If you’ve ever assembled a modern tent, you’ll recognize it immediately, making setup quick and easy. It also includes a removable rain fly, allowing unencumbered views of the stars if inclement weather isn’t in the forecast. An 18-by-nine-foot footprint (six-and-a-half feet high) certainly isn’t backpacker-friendly, but it will fit three queen-sized air mattresses, along with sleeping bags, pets, and more.

We especially like the included room divider. True, you can forgo it for one massive living area, but for you and your partner, it’s nice to have at least a modicum of privacy. Bonus: Bring a projector and you can turn the sheet into a wilderness cinema.

For big families or for those to whom “roughing it” involves inflatable bedding, there are few options better than this tent by UNP. Right now on Prime Day you can save yourself enough for an extra air mattress — after all, you’ll now have room for it.