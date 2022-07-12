The Best Aquatic Armaments This Prime Day
Looking to beat the heat with a water war? It’s time to save big on the best water blasters and more right now.
Water pistols are a great way to beat the summer blues. They get kids active, social, and creative while expending only a modest amount of drinking water. On Amazon right now, many makers are cutting prices on their best-selling blasters, so there’s no better time to pick up an extra piece (or seven). But don’t dawdle. Whether it’s buying water guns on Prime Day or drawing your water gun, there are only two types of people out there: the quick and the wet.
It’s hard to go wrong with a classic. Based on the original design, the Super Soaker XP50-AP Blaster boasts some modern updates like a tank made from recycled plastic and plastic-free packaging. But everything else is just how you remember - the pump-action pressure chamber provides a continuous blast of water to dominate your water war, plus, the retro design will make you feel like a kid again.
Like Indiana Jones navigating some booby-trapped temple, your child and his or her friends will seek in vain to traverse its plastic, water-spraying expanse. But fear not: An included blower motor ensures you won’t be huffing and puffing to make it happen. Save $60 now during Prime Day.
Like the Super Soakers of yore, Temi’s pump-action water blasters build internal pressure to launch a stream up to 32 feet at opponents or into the adjacent backyard. It holds a respectable 25 ounces of water and is easily refillable in the pool or via your hose. The two-pack ensures almost instant conflict.
When the enemy is closing in and your child’s main piece is running low, it’s time to pull the backup. This four-pack features two big water blasters and two smaller, easily concealed sidearms for a last stand or a surprise attack. Right now, save six percent off its regular price during Prime Day.
Water gun? Try canon. This massive blaster looks comically big held in child-size arms, but sometimes you need to break out the big guns. Holding 25 ounces of water, it rockets a stream 32 feet distant. It’s so big your child’s foes may just call off the war entirely and sue for peace.
Rapid-fire is a relative term with most water blasters, but the new line of gel blasters like JFIEEI’s, which spit out self-contained gel pods, can really lay down covering fire. Including 10,000 gels, when the last round is spent, they biodegrade into the earth for effortless cleanup. The blaster itself recharges with an included USB cord.
Sure, some may see a harmless play mat. But add some camouflage and an electric motion detector and voila, the aquatic equivalent of a claymore mine. At 68 inches wide, it’s big enough to soak an entire squad of enemy combatants. Save 15 percent now during Prime Day.