Best Prime Day Deals For Upgrading Your Backyard
The best outdoor sheds, umbrellas, shades, and more for enjoying your outdoor space more.
Families are spending more and more free time at home these days. If you’re one of the millions exploring the confines of your own limited outdoor space, it’s time to upgrade this Prime Day — happening July 12, 2022 — with deals on umbrellas, shades, sheds, and more backyard structures.
We’ve scoured, picked, and deliberated over our favorites that let you enjoy your time more and make better use of the space you’ve got. So drop a few bucks — odds are you’re going to be out there for a while.
Sun shades like this are raised easily, anchor to a mere three points, and provide UV-blocking protection for all who shelter under their approximately 112-square-foot footprint. It’s a must for any sunny climate, and it comes in a variety of hues to match any decorating scheme.
Made from rust-resistant galvanized steel, this shed by Hanover is perfect for those to whom the phrase “wood-burning” is a turn-on. Cut and cord your firewood, stacking it within 42 cubic feet of space and under the sloping roof so that it continues to season even in inclement weather. Secure up your tools nearby in the padlock-compatible compartment, accessing them via a 50-inch-high door. This Prime Day you can save almost $150.
Upgrade that naked patio table with this nine-foot extendable umbrella. Made from water-resistant and UV-blocking polyester, any of its myriad colors are guaranteed from fading for the next two years. The 1.5-inch aluminum and steel alloy skeleton holds up well even in hard winds.
Looking for a more permanent structure? This pergola from Purple Leaf combines the durability of metal with the warmth of natural material, thanks to the wood-grain-printed aluminum frame. For hotter days or light rain, you can deploy the retractable shade for some extra protection from the elements.
Save more than $300 on this easily assembled gazebo for your backyard or extended patio. Its 10-by-20 footprint accommodates large-and-getting-bigger families, while its nine-foot clearance won’t require any stooping while under its shade. Built-in venting is perfect for summer days, while 500D polyester ensures it lasts for seasons to come.
The perfect addition to your existing covered shelter, these waterproof curtains provide shade and discretion for small gatherings or relaxed weekends by the pool. Made from durable woven polyester, they can easily be machine-washed should they become soiled over the years. They’re a must to freshen up your backyard decor.
Great for modest spaces looking for some overhead coverage, the Ashton is a handsome option made almost $150 cheaper thanks to Prime Day. At almost 15 feet wide and 11 feet tall, there’s plenty of space for a patio table and chairs, while its robust alloy steel frame withstands elemental abuse. You’ll love the adjustable serving shelf, which makes the best use of its comfortable dimensions.
Nothing beats a great cantilever umbrella, which rotates and tilts with ease for maximum use throughout the day. Viney’s 11-foot coverage handles wind easily thanks to an engineered tiered venting system as well as an aluminum frame. It also quickly adjusts up to 180 degrees to block out early or late-day sun. Save $50 this Prime Day.
Think of this Screen Set as an upscale version of that curtain you hung to make two bedrooms out of one in college. Its powder-coated metal is rustproof and delineates outdoor spaces for specific uses. Sure, you can hear the kids playing, but as long as no one loses an eye, you won’t have to see it. Save a few bucks now during Prime Day.