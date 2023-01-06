From updated foam rollers to an at-home ice bath, these tools are designed to cut down your recovery time and get you back in the gym.
Chances are, your resolution to get in shape is making you sore already. From casual accessories to those more suited for hardcore athletes, each of these tools is designed to provide relief and get you back in the gym in no time.
Feet sore after a box jump workout? This tiny but mighty roller is small enough to fit in your workout bag, so you can roll your feet out right after a WOD.