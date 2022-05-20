Chris Burkard Designs a Water Bottle With Miir And … D*mn It Looks Good!

Your coffee mug and water bottle are probably two items that you see more often than any other in your life, so you might as well make them pleasant on the eyes. Which is why it makes sense that MiiR has partnered with celebrated photographer Chris Burkard to create the Halendid Collection.

The collection contains three pieces: the Chris Burkard 12oz Camp Cup, the Chris Burkard 16oz Tumbler, and the Chris Burkard 32oz WM Bottle. Both are wrapped in an aerial photo of glacial sediment running through an icy landscape that Burkard captured from a Cessna above the Icelandic Highland in 2015.

The photo’s contrasting colors and dizzying swirls make it look like a gallery-worthy piece of psychedelic piece of abstract art, which make it all the more impressive that it’s actually landscape photography.

The design alone makes the collection stand out, but the Camp Cup, Wide Mouth Bottle, and Tumbler are also noteworthy. All three pieces are double-wall vacuum insulated to keep your drinks hot or cold. The Camp Cup and Tumbler also have splash-proof press-down lids, while the Wide Mouth Bottle is sweat-free and sports a leak-proof threaded lid with a tapered carry/carabiner handle.

Bonus: a portion of the proceed from the sale of the collection will be donated to Outdoor Outreach, a nonprofit that introduces youth to the outdoors. So not only will you be drinking out of a work of art, you’ll be feeling good about it, too.