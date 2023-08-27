Costumes are undeniably the highlight of Halloween, but there’s no reason the festivities should be confined to just one night. This year, extend the enchantment with the Halloween collection from Little Sleepies.

Beloved for its uber-soft loungewear that spans sizes for the entire family, Little Sleepies has wooed celeb admirers like Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Hilary Duff. The latest collection is inspired by Tim Burton’s gothic classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. So, if you're keen on weaving the Halloween magic throughout October, this collection offers the perfect sartorial spell.

What sets Little Sleepies apart is its distinctive Lunaluxe bamboo fabric, which promises unparalleled softness and breathability — a dream for those who place comfort at the pinnacle of their fashion choices. Plus, with a spectrum of sizes ranging from the tiniest of infants to adult 3X, they've ensured that age is no barrier to join in on the fun.

Given the collection's limited-edition tag, these pieces are likely to sell out fast. So keep in mind that the early ghoul gets the garment.

Shop Little Sleepies Halloween Collection

