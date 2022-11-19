It’s a good day when the brand that never has a sale has a sale. Healthybaby isn’t known to run promos, but this year the award-winning company is having an amazing sale on products designed to create a safe, nontoxic environment for your child. From the first and only EWG-verified diaper to best-sellers like the shampoo and body wash system, get ready to enjoy lower prices on items you’ll actually use every day. Healthybaby is not only on a mission to make clean products that support your family’s health, the brand is also focused on sustainability for the good of the planet. And during this rare sales event you can score everything on the site for 25% off.

All the Details About Healthybaby’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Event

Here’s the low-down on Healthybaby’s Black Friday + Cyber Monday sale — don’t sleep on adding these dates to your calendar because you’re not going to want to miss these practically unheard-of deals.

You don’t have to be a Healthybaby member to shop the sale, but subscribers do get first priority. Subscribers can save 25% off site-wide starting Sunday, November 20, through Monday, November 21.

For everyone else, the Black Friday deals start Tuesday, November 22, and run through Wednesday, November 30. You can score 25% off everything on the site. And you can even grab free shipping when you shop anytime between November 24 and November 29.

Add These Best-Selling Baby Products To Your Cart

Prices reflect Black Friday deal pricing which starts Monday, November 21.

The Diaper Bundle

Healthybaby diapers are made from plant-based materials and organic cotton for a plush feel that keeps baby’s skin happy. Not only are they sustainably packaged, but they actually prevent leaks thanks to the brand’s proprietary Magic Channels and Flash Dry Technology.

The diaper bundle comes with five packs of diapers and an optional addition of four biodegradable wipes packs. You can buy one-time purchases or sign up for a subscription that can be canceled anytime. When your kiddo is ready to graduate into pull-ups, Healthybaby offers its Pull Up Style Diapers as early as size 3.

The 2-In-1 Shampoo & Body Wash

If there’s one thing babies love to see at bath time, it’s bubbles. But a bubbling soap that’s made from botanicals and probiotics that are formulated with sensitive skin in mind, well that’s harder to come by. That’s why Healthybaby’s Shampoo and Body Wash System is such a find. It comes with two stainless steel bottles (one for your baby, one for another family member) and the formula is concentrated enough for 200 baths. Grab the set and then refill with the concentrate as needed, so you’re cutting down on plastic waste too.

The Diaper Cream

Healthybaby’s Our Diaper Cream is formulated without any questionable ingredient to keep even the most sensitive skin irritation-free. The gentle, dermatologist-tested formula soothes with zinc oxide and nourishes with plant-derived squalane. You can buy it as a one-time purchase or sign up for monthly delivers so your diaper bundle also has the best cream to go with it.

More About Healthybaby’s EWG-Verified Diapers

Healthybaby makes the first-ever EWG-verified diaper, which means it’s free of 4,400 banned ingredients. And thanks to the subscription offering, diapering can be made easier by putting it on autopilot. Members can subscribe to get absorbent, leakproof diapers delivered monthly. Bundle them with wipes or not — either way, you’re getting ultra-soft, ultra-performing diapers on the regular. (No running out of diapers and therefore...no late-night runs to the store.)