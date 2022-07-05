When you’re sheltering the whole family, let’s face it, bigger really is better.
Drive-in camping is great for families who want adventure as well as a few creature comforts. If weight is no object but space is a must, then the best big tents for families can accommodate you, your family, and your pets for a weekend (or week) outdoors.
Seventy inches is tall enough for jumping jacks, while fifty-seven square feet of floor space comfortably sleeps a family of four. An integrated vestibule (sold separately) holds even more gear for extended trips.