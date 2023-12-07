We drove a lot of family cars to determine which belong in your garage. Here are the winners.
Family cars are cool now — genuinely cool. That’s the main takeaway we had when pulling together the 2023 best cars of the year. Ranging from the Mercedes-Benz EQB to the sleek new Toyota Prius, the collection of vehicles reflects both the broad spectrum of available options as well as the stark realization that car makers are no longer ignoring (maybe prioritizing?) the needs of families. All of the cars on this list are safer, more feature packed, and more pleasurable to drive and ride in than ever before. Whether you’re looking for a full-sized family hauler that’s more than capable of tackling all your weekend warrior fantasies or a sensible daily driver that doesn’t skimp on all the tech you need, that dream vehicle is on this list.
Now, about our selection process. Every car on this list is either an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Pick + (their highest ranking) or just below that. If IIHS has yet to test the car because it’s too new, we looked to the even more stringent European standard, NCAP 5 Star. We also paid close attention to sight lines, both for driver safety and that of pedestrians. Next, we looked for cars that drove predictably and enjoyably (Yeah, we drove them all). As it's hard to get genuine sportiness in a family car without making your passengers ill, and so we tossed out the rough riders and chose cars with reasonable agility, especially for parking lot maneuvers. In addition, we looked for value, an easy-to-access (and well-appointed) backseat for the kid, and, of course, an X factor a certain something about a car that made us love it. The cliché of sad minivan life as defined by, say, the Ford Windstar ended decades ago. The family car has never been better. Here’s proof.