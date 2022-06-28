Summer is here, and when the outdoor temps are bordering on absurdity, the one of the best ways to chill out is to keep your drink cooler. Whether it’s a beer, an iced coffee, or an evening cocktail, the best gadgets to chill drinks do it better, faster, and colder than you remember. You can curse the forecast, resign yourself to the climate, and dream of a long fall, but in the meantime, these drink coolers will help you pass the hot days in relative comfort.