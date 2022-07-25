This Award-Winning Magnetic Toy Promotes STEAM Learning — And It’s Won Over Parents & Kids Alike

As someone who grew up playing with old-fashioned blocks and tinker toys, I confess I was unfamiliar with magnetic tiles until my preschooler introduced me to them. I quickly learned that these colorful building toys are a modern classic. Teachers love their educational value, parents are thrilled that they provide screen-free playtime, and — most importantly — children of all ages find them endlessly engaging. But of the countless options on the market, Connetix Tiles seems to be a cut above the rest. I recently looked into why this award-winning Australian toy company has earned both industry accolades and a cult following on social media.

Connetix Tiles Fast Facts

Designed for ages 3 and up

Made of nontoxic ABS plastic that is BPA-, lead-, and phthalate-free

Winner, Best Educational/STEAM Toy, 2022 Australian Toy Awards

What Are Magnetic Tiles?

If you’re not already familiar with magnetic tiles, the concept is exactly what it sounds like: These construction toys are made up of plastic tiles with magnetic edges. The pieces — which come in various shapes, sizes, and colors — click together to create two and three-dimensional shapes.

Their popularity is likely due to their versatility. Magnetic tiles are considered an open-ended toy, which means there are no rules for playing with them. They’re suitable for a wide range of ages and their endless possibilities promote creative thinking. A preschooler might use them to learn about shapes and practice stacking, while more advanced users can fashion the tiles into intricate structures like geodesic domes and rocket ships.

According to the brand, Connetix Tiles are also great for encouraging STEAM learning (short for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). But they’re much more than a creative introduction to geometry and engineering; other educational benefits include the development of fine motor, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Studies show that open-ended toys hold children's attention for longer periods of time and consistently result in high-quality play.

What Makes Connetix Tiles Different?

Magnetic tiles were first introduced in the 1990s and there are a ton of options on the market, so what makes this newer brand a standout? Connetix Tiles sets itself apart from the competition in a few ways:

Durability: Each tile has a beveled design, which makes them less prone to scratching than magnetic tiles from other brands.

Safety: The tiles are sealed and riveted for extra safety, minimizing the odds of breakage or having a magnet come loose. (But note that broken tiles should always be immediately discarded to prevent your kid from accidentally ingesting the magnets or any other small pieces).

Clearer refractions: While many magnetic tiles often have thick internal seams, Connetix Tiles look like clear plastic windows. This lends a stained glass effect and makes each creation more captivating.

Connetix Tiles launched in 2019 with its signature 62-piece starter pack. The set includes a variety of shapes in a rainbow of colors, and it provides enough pieces to make patterns, build structures, or design just about anything that comes to your child’s mind. (Again, as an open-ended toy, you are only limited by your imagination.)

Today, the brand has expanded to offer over 20 products, with three distinct colorways: rainbow, pastel, and clear. This includes expansion packs for the starter set, ball run packs for maze lovers, and creative packs with as many as 212 pieces. There are also specialty sets, such as a two-piece vehicle pack for budding auto enthusiasts.

An Award-Winning Educational Toy

Connetix Tiles boasts an Instagram fanbase of more than 250,000 followers — impressive for such a young brand. They’re also a current darling of the toy industry. In 2022, the company’s 100-piece Rainbow Creative Pack was nominated for the Toy Association’s Toy of the Year Award, and its 106-piece Pastel Ball Run Pack earned a spot on the organization’s Spring & Summer 2022 Influencer Choice List.

The Pastel Ball Run Pack also won the Australian Toy Association’s 2022 award for Educational/STEAM Product of the Year. Design criteria included creativity and originality, design and quality, play value, and educational value.

Connetix Tiles sets do come with a premium price tag, but it's easy to see why. Their high-quality construction means that they’re designed to last for years and grow with your kid (and you might even have some fun with them too).

Check out the Connetix Tiles site to see even more magnetic sets in an array of colors, shapes, and themes.