8 Unique Pint Glasses To Add Personality To Your Pours

Oddities, rarities, and seven ways to drink that IPA better.

Freshly tapped beer. Bartender holding a freshly tapped glass of beer in his hand
If you’re going to drink beer, don’t just settle for any old pint glass. Some of the most collectible pint glasses make the experience, no matter how routine, more distinct. Each sip is a little crisper, a little smoother, and even a little colder.

North Drinkware
The New Half Dome Pint

One of America’s iconic peaks stares up at you from underneath a sea of beer. Unsettling, sure, but so was Free Solo.

$49

