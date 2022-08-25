Oddities, rarities, and seven ways to drink that IPA better.
If you’re going to drink beer, don’t just settle for any old pint glass. Some of the most collectible pint glasses make the experience, no matter how routine, more distinct. Each sip is a little crisper, a little smoother, and even a little colder.
One of America’s iconic peaks stares up at you from underneath a sea of beer. Unsettling, sure, but so was Free Solo.