Spring might be a few months out, but now is a great time to load up on gear for next year’s outdoor adventures. Whether you’re looking to try out a new sport, replace old gear, or get your kids into the outdoors next year, Black Friday is the time to stock up. Some huge outdoor gear discounts are coming up this weekend, from electric bikes and sleep systems to merino apparel and convertible paddleboards.

Sierra Designs

A staple among the outdoors community, Sierra Designs is throwing down some huge deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From November 18 through the 29th, they’re offering 25% off the entire site. All day on Black Friday, they’re giving a 40% discount on this excellent backpacking setup: the Meteor Lite tent, Nitro Quilt, and the entire lineup of Flex Capacitor Backpacks. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering 40% off their sleeping bags, including the Shut Eye, Get Down, and the versatile Mobile Mummy.

Hydaway Camp Mugs

Saving pack space is a constant struggle for backpackers, which is why Hydaway’s collapsible drinkware is a clutch investment. This Black Friday, Hydaway is offering 15% off its 17oz Collapsible Water Bottles from November 21-27, then a 20% Amazon Prime-exclusive discount on its 16oz Collapsible Insulated Drink Tumblers on Cyber Monday.

Ibex Performance Apparel

Merino apparel is vital for outdoor enthusiasts; it’s comfortable, breathable, sweat-wicking, and odor-resistant, which is great on multi-day trips. From November 25 through the 28th, Ibex Performance Apparel is putting on its biggest sale of the year, offering 20% off its entire site, including its stellar Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew shirt.

Hovsco Electric Bikes

Electric bikes are a fun way to turn your daily commute into an outdoor adventure, but the entry price can be pretty steep. Founded in 2019, the up-and-coming electric bike company Hovsco is looking to ease your entry. From November 25-28, the company is offering a whopping $500 off all of its electric bikes on Hovsco’s website, including the highly portable HovBeta 20” Foldable Fat Tire Electric Bike.

Sea to Summit

An excellent sleep system is a key to enjoying your nights in the great outdoors, and Sea to Summit builds some of the best outdoor sleeping gear on the market. On November 25-29, they’re offering 50% off of their Basecamp and Amplitude sleeping bags and on selected colorways of the Comfort Plus self-inflating sleeping mat, as well as 40% off of its soft and supportive Aeros Down Pillow.

Biolite Energy

Minimizing screen time in the great outdoors doesn’t mean getting rid of all your tech. Biolite Energy has various useful and fun outdoor tools like its AlpenGlow Lanterns, Charge PD Series of power banks, and its smokeless FirePit+. On Black Friday, the company offers 25% off sitewide and 30% off its FirePit+ and accessories. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering 20% off sitewide and 30% off FirePit+ and accessories.

Isle Paddleboards

Stand-up paddleboarding is another outdoor sport with a steep point of entry in price, which is why Isle Surf and SUP’s huge discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfect for anyone who wants to get into the sport next year. From November 25 through November 30, all of Isle’s paddleboards are half off. The only exception is the Switch Kayak + Paddleboard Hybrid, which is $200 off. In addition, every inflatable purchase comes with a free pump and free expedited shipping.