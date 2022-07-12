Water pistols are a great way to beat the summer blues. They get kids active, social, and creative while expending only a modest amount of drinking water. From the classic Super Soaker design to a futuristic water pellet blaster, the options are endless when it comes to kitting out for a water war. But don’t dawdle. Whether it’s buying water guns or beating your opponent on the draw, there are only two types of people out there: the quick and the wet.