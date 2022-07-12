9 Great Squirt Guns and Super Soakers For Summer Fun
Looking to beat the heat with a water war? Pick up the best water blasters and more right now.
Water pistols are a great way to beat the summer blues. They get kids active, social, and creative while expending only a modest amount of drinking water. From the classic Super Soaker design to a futuristic water pellet blaster, the options are endless when it comes to kitting out for a water war. But don’t dawdle. Whether it’s buying water guns or beating your opponent on the draw, there are only two types of people out there: the quick and the wet.
It’s hard to go wrong with a classic. Based on the original design, the Super Soaker XP50-AP Blaster boasts some modern updates like a tank made from recycled plastic and plastic-free packaging. But everything else is just how you remember - the pump-action pressure chamber provides a continuous blast of water to dominate your water war. Plus, the retro design will make you feel like a kid again.
Like the Super Soakers of yore, Temi’s pump-action water blasters build internal pressure to launch a stream up to 32 feet at opponents or into the adjacent backyard. It holds a respectable 25 ounces of water and is easily refillable in the pool or via your hose. The two-pack ensures almost instant conflict.
Whether you’re outfitting a squadron or throwing the best pool party ever, this 24-pack of pistols is an arms race with two-day shipping. If you’ve got a battalion of water warriors, this setup will get the whole neighborhood packing watery heat.
Water gun? Try canon. This massive blaster looks comically big held in child-size arms, but sometimes you need to break out the big guns. Holding 25 ounces of water, it rockets a stream 32 feet distant. It’s so big your child’s foes may just call off the war entirely and sue for peace.
Rapid-fire is a relative term with most water blasters, but the new line of gel blasters like JFIEEI’s, which spit out self-contained gel pods, can really lay down covering fire. Including 10,000 gels, when the last round is spent, they biodegrade into the earth for effortless cleanup. The blaster itself recharges with an included USB cord.