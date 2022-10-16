This unique step stool has three separate components that can be combined to create a multi-level step, letting you customize the height as your little one grows and tailoring it to any use. The stool has slip-resistant rubber feet to prevent accidental sliding as well as nonslip dots on the steps. Two of the stools have large, easy-grab handles on the sides, making them easy for toddlers to move around on their own and surfaces that are easy to wipe clean. As a single step, your toddler will get a 4.5-inch boost.

Helpful Review: “This is exactly what we needed for our main bathroom. I took it apart to allow the boost where it’s needed for my tot. Each item can easily be moved around with very minimal effort (for my tot to do, or with just one hand for most adults) to close the door. Since it’s slimmer than most step stools, it doesn’t have to be moved very far making it so much more of a convenience to use. The stacking option also makes it more convenient for adults who want to use the shower and don’t want to accidentally kick the steps around. Using the steps together is also a very nice option for other areas of our home, and my tot can easily lift it and bring it to where the boost is needed.”

Dimensions: 9.4 x 13.4 x 10.7 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 300 pounds | Available Colors: 5