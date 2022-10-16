The 12 Best Toddler Step Stools For A Boost Of Independence
Toddlers love doing things for themselves and you can foster their burgeoning independence by setting them up for success. The best toddler step stools let kids feel like a “big kid” when they can reach for their favorite board book or turn on the faucet to wash their hands without being lifted. And with so many uses — from the bathroom to the kitchen and everywhere between — you may find it’s easier to have several throughout your home. Here’s what to consider when shopping for the right stool.
Features To Look For In Step Stools For Toddlers:
- Step Height: Depending on your toddler’s height and their favorite just-out-of-reach activities, you may want a simple one-level model. They’re generally 5 to 6 inches tall and give kids an easy boost to wash hands, brush teeth, or reach for a favorite toy. Many steps come in a two-step style that boosts kids higher, between 10 and 15 inches high, which is perfect for smaller tots, getting on the toilet, or reaching higher counters like in the kitchen.
- Handles: Most models have cut-out handles that allow your toddler to move the step stool around easily. Some options even have handles for a child to hold on to as they climb for additional stability.
- Slip Resistance: An anti-slip design is key to keeping kids safe. All of our picks below have some form of nonslip treads along the base to help keep the stool in place on the floor.
- Weight Limit: This can vary widely, as some models are designed for young children while others are sturdy enough to boost adults, too. We have included weight limits in the specs for each model — and even found one that is strong enough to hold up to 800 pounds.
Scroll on to find the best step stool for your toddler to feel like the big kid they’re on their way to becoming.