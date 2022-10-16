Shopping

The 12 Best Toddler Step Stools For A Boost Of Independence

Toddlers love doing things for themselves and you can foster their burgeoning independence by setting them up for success. The best toddler step stools let kids feel like a “big kid” when they can reach for their favorite board book or turn on the faucet to wash their hands without being lifted. And with so many uses — from the bathroom to the kitchen and everywhere between — you may find it’s easier to have several throughout your home. Here’s what to consider when shopping for the right stool.

Features To Look For In Step Stools For Toddlers:

  • Step Height: Depending on your toddler’s height and their favorite just-out-of-reach activities, you may want a simple one-level model. They’re generally 5 to 6 inches tall and give kids an easy boost to wash hands, brush teeth, or reach for a favorite toy. Many steps come in a two-step style that boosts kids higher, between 10 and 15 inches high, which is perfect for smaller tots, getting on the toilet, or reaching higher counters like in the kitchen.
  • Handles: Most models have cut-out handles that allow your toddler to move the step stool around easily. Some options even have handles for a child to hold on to as they climb for additional stability.
  • Slip Resistance: An anti-slip design is key to keeping kids safe. All of our picks below have some form of nonslip treads along the base to help keep the stool in place on the floor.
  • Weight Limit: This can vary widely, as some models are designed for young children while others are sturdy enough to boost adults, too. We have included weight limits in the specs for each model — and even found one that is strong enough to hold up to 800 pounds.

Scroll on to find the best step stool for your toddler to feel like the big kid they’re on their way to becoming.

01

This Pick That Reviewers Call “The Best Toddler Step Stool You Can Buy”

Adorably shaped like an elephant’s foot, the Bumbo toddler step stool is a sturdy yet lightweight stool. The stool has large rubber anti-slip “toes” that ensure kids don’t slip and circular cutouts on the sides to make it easy to pick up. While this stool only supports up to 83 pounds (so this one is just for the kids), it’s a hit with reviewers, with a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers noted that it works well for everything from hand washing and potty training to reaching for a favorite board book on a high shelf or counter.

Helpful Review: “Bought this to increase independence in the potty, and it worked like a charm! Toddler could pull it out by themselves and set it up in front of the toilet; then, they could move it to the sink by themselves to wash hands or brush teeth. Also, the [color] let's it fit into any room inconspicuously. The [...] grips on the bottom have saved the toddler from sliding when on the stool, unlike our last stool. Very sturdy and can definitely hold some weight. Would definitely buy this again if needed.”

Dimensions: 11.13 x 15.13 x 6.5 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 83 pounds | Available Colors: 4

02

A Faux Wooden Step Stool Stylish Enough For The Living Room

If you’re looking for a more aesthetically pleasing step stool to blend in with your current decor, this sturdy two-step stool features an attractive wood grain print and black sides. At almost 8 pounds, it weighs more than most models, making it a better pick for somewhere your toddler usually needs a stool so they won’t have to move it on their own (though the handles on the sides do help when it needs moving). Reviewers noted that it comes with strips to prevent slipping that can be placed on the bottom of the stool during assembly. One note: This model doesn’t have any slip prevention on the steps themselves, so it wouldn’t be a good fit for anywhere it would get wet.

Helpful Review: “Sturdy. Stylish, great for my daughter to easily be able to wash her hands or for potty training [and it’s] light weight.”

Dimensions: 14.8 x 12.4 x 11.8 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 200 pounds | Available Colors: 1

03

This Nesting Stool For Small Spaces

The space-saving nesting design of the Skip Hop Double-Up step stool is great for small bathrooms. The stools can be interlocked and moved as one unit (or separated), and they’re also lightweight, making it easy for toddlers to use them on their own. The higher stool is at the top of the height range for two-level stools as well, making this a good pick for shorter toddlers or higher counters, like in the kitchen. Reviewers wrote that they also make a nice toddler table for sitting on the ground at snack time and a perch for a handy seat. The stools feature nonslip treads and skid-resistant feet. The handles on these are in the center of the stool, which may not be as easy for toddlers to move around themselves.

Helpful Review: “Slim sturdy seat! Easy to store in a small space. Our downstairs bathroom is a powder room so we needed something that would store well taking up minimal space. We needed something that could easily be removed for multiple users who don’t require a toddler seat. This product checks both those boxes. [...]”

Dimensions: 15.1 x 15.1 x 13.4 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 250 pounds | Available Colors: 1

04

The Set Of Two-Level Step Stools With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews

Parents love this set of two-level step stools so much that it has almost 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Trust us — you’ll be glad you have a couple around to keep one in the bathroom and one anywhere else your toddler needs help, like the kitchen or playroom. The sturdy base means it won’t tip over easily and reviewers noted that the rubber surface and slip-resistant feet let toddlers stay safe during use. Handles on each side make it easy for little ones to move around, too.

Helpful Review: “We have two of these for potty training so my toddler can reach the sink. I often find I sit on them myself while waiting for him to go so they are definitely sturdy! Very lightweight though and we have even brought them to travel. Overall very happy with this purchase!”

Dimensions: 14 x 12.7 x 10.5 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 175 pounds | Available Colors: 1

05

A Budget-Friendly Step Stool Parents Love For Bathrooms

Parents love this affordable step stool for its simplicity and incredible price, saying it’s well-sized for toddlers and younger kids. It has holes on the sides to make it easy for kids to move it from place to place. The single-step stool’s slight contouring makes it convenient to tuck against a toilet, and it has rubber dots on the step for tread to prevent kids from slipping. Rubber feet at the base complete the stool, ensuring it stays in place, another reason parents love this one. It’s earned 10,000 five-star ratings.

Helpful Review: “Its a simple sturdy step stool with grip dots and 2 circles on each side so you can pick up or move it easily. My toddler is able to move it in front of the toilet so she can go on her own and move to sink to brush teeth and wash hands. It is simple but very helpful and doesn’t take up too much space.”

Dimensions: 14.5 x 10 x 5 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 175 pounds | Available Colors: 2

06

This Modular Step Stool That Gives You Options

This unique step stool has three separate components that can be combined to create a multi-level step, letting you customize the height as your little one grows and tailoring it to any use. The stool has slip-resistant rubber feet to prevent accidental sliding as well as nonslip dots on the steps. Two of the stools have large, easy-grab handles on the sides, making them easy for toddlers to move around on their own and surfaces that are easy to wipe clean. As a single step, your toddler will get a 4.5-inch boost.

Helpful Review: “This is exactly what we needed for our main bathroom. I took it apart to allow the boost where it’s needed for my tot. Each item can easily be moved around with very minimal effort (for my tot to do, or with just one hand for most adults) to close the door. Since it’s slimmer than most step stools, it doesn’t have to be moved very far making it so much more of a convenience to use. The stacking option also makes it more convenient for adults who want to use the shower and don’t want to accidentally kick the steps around. Using the steps together is also a very nice option for other areas of our home, and my tot can easily lift it and bring it to where the boost is needed.”

Dimensions: 9.4 x 13.4 x 10.7 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 300 pounds | Available Colors: 5

07

The Step Stool So Sturdy It Can Hold 800 Pounds

The Nuby Step Up stool for toddlers is a lightweight option that’s strong enough to support up to 800 pounds. That’s not a typo — we double checked. The stool has a non-skid base and no-slip top to help protect against falls and thanks to its open design, is easily lifted using the side handles and moved by busy tots. One of the whopping 85% of reviewers who gave this model a five-star rating raved that this stool is “super grippy.”

Helpful Review: “It is very sturdy and is wider at the top than the 2-up step stools. My boys love it much more than the 2 step. It gives them more stability, which gives them more confidence to do things on their own (such as potty, turn the lights on/off). My 3 year old is much more independent now with this stool. My 5 year old loves it so he can reach things better. I highly recommend.”

Dimensions: 14.25 x 10.25 x 6.5 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 800 pounds | Available Colors: 3

08

A Double Step Stool With Easy-To-Grab Rails

If you’re looking for major stability, this two-level model features large, easy-grab handles on built-in rails. The Mangohood toddler step stool is great for new potty trainers that are still a little wobbly and also for when your little helper is in the kitchen with you. Despite its larger size, reviewers attested that their toddlers can lift this step stool on their own and that the anti-slip pads make it extremely sturdy and safe. One reviewer noted that assembly was easy, explaining, “The plastic screwdriver included is pretty nifty.”

Helpful Review: “My son feels so safe stepping up on the stool and turning around. He holds the top of the rails to sit down. I love this step stool. You will love it too. It was so easy to assemble. It makes my 3 year old so independent. It is a lifesaver.”

Dimensions: 24.02 x 17.52 x 15.55 inches (L x W x H); railing reaches 24 inches high | Maximum Weight Limit: 200 pounds | Available Colors: 2

09

A Tall Step Stool In Natural Wood

This sturdy two-level step stool comes with nonslip mats that can be attached to the top and bottom to help prevent slipping and sliding. Reviewers mentioned that the cutouts on the side make great handles for moving it around and that their children also use it as a small seat. At just over 6 pounds, it’s on the heavier side since it’s made of wood, so younger toddlers may need help moving it. It would also work well somewhere stationary where your toddler often needs more of a boost.

Helpful Review: “I had a one step step-stool and it wasn’t tall enough for my 3 year old to reach all the sinks in the house so I bought this. I absolutely love it. Super sturdy - I use it when I need to reach stuff on the top shelf. Perfect height - my toddler can easily brush her teeth now without being chin to sink. And it works as a seat for her if she wants to sit up to the coffee table. The non slip is an extra bonus for me that wasn’t huge in the decision process at first. Really worth the money.”

Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.3 x 13 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 200 pounds | Available Colors: 5

10

A Dinosaur-Themed Step Stool With Full-Coverage, No-Slip Steps

The perfect step stool for the dinosaur-obsessed toddler in your life, this dual-level pick has a full-coverage nonslip textured step surface and anti-skid rubber pads on the base to keep your little adventurer safe. The two-step stool has large cut-out handles and it’s lightweight enough to be easily carried around by most toddlers. According to reviewers, the bumps down the backside of this dinosaur-themed stool help cushion noise and prevent scuffs when it’s pushed against a wall or bathroom vanity as well.

Helpful Review: “Got this step stool for my 2 yrs old and a 5 years old son so that my youngest can go potty and wash hands on his own. Love it! The design is cute and chic. [...] This stool is not bulky at all which makes it easy to store. However, with its cute design, it makes a great addition to the restroom. Non slip surface both top and bottom. Clean it up is a breeze, too. We usually just hose the whole thing down. I use this also during bath time. i sit on this stool when i bathe our baby. [...]”

Dimensions: 9.8 x 13.7 x 12.3 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 150 pounds | Available Colors: 1

11

This Step Stool With Adjustable Heights & A Safety Rail For Little Helpers In The Kitchen

This large, adjustable step stool has three available heights and built-in safety railing to keep tots safely in place. The top step can be adjusted to 14.8, 17.1, or 19.5 inches high. The sturdy, easy-to-clean plastic makes this a good choice for helping in the kitchen or washing hands in the bathroom. It also has a built-in storage bin that can keep those essential board books and stuffies at hand. The stool can be assembled tool-free, but note that it’s too heavy for toddlers to move, so they will need assistance from an adult. If this pick is too bright for you but otherwise looking like the one, know that it comes in other colors, including white.

Helpful Review: “Took under 10 minutes to put together and [my] kid uses it multiple times a day. Used for food prep and washing hands.”

Dimensions: 17.3 x 18.1 x 19.5 inches (L x W x H); railing reaches 34.6 inches high | Maximum Weight Limit: 150 pounds | Available Colors: 5

12

This Paw Patrol Toddler Step Stool That Kids & Parents Love For Toilet Training

Need help motivating your toddler to wash their hands? Paw Patrol to the rescue! This brightly colored Paw Patrol step stool is highly rated by reviewers for its curved design that fits well against a toilet, its no-slip tread, and the rubber feet at the base for stability. Parents say kids absolutely love seeing a favorite character on their stool, and the lightweight model is enough to move around on their own — two holes on each side let them grip the stool.

Helpful Review: “We've been enjoying this step stool a lot for my son. His other one he outgrew as he's gotten taller so this one being a little smaller but wider pan worked well for us. Recommend for age 3 to 5. Imagery and colors [are] bright and good quality.”

Dimensions: 9.75 x 14.25 x 5.25 inches (L x W x H) | Maximum Weight Limit: 175 pounds | Available Colors: 2