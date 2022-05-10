There’s a breeze blowing from the south, signaling warmer days ahead. If your favorite sunglasses are on their last legs from last summer, it’s time for an upgrade. The best sunglasses for men don’t scrimp on style – they come with built-in legacies that date back decades, channeling bold men doing great things.

But peek under the hood and you’ll find modern guts, from polarized lenses to durable materials and scratch-resistant treatments that let you actually live in your frames. Many are prescription-ready, and all of them cut glare and tame the harshest bluebird skies, letting you enjoy the day with eyes wide open.

The problem is, there are endless options when it comes to buying a pair of sunglasses. So we’ve broken down the best options to appeal to differing personality types and activities. If you’re looking for your new favorite sunglasses for men, have we got some options for you.