Concerned parents are always looking for fun ways to introduce STEM concepts to their children, and one of the latest (and easiest) is with coding robot toys for kids. What appears as a toy at first glance is actually a complex programmable computer that guides your son or daughter into one of the most in-demand skill sets today. But let’s not forget, these coding robots are a ton of fun, too. If you’ve been searching for a way to incorporate STEM into your child’s playtime, then robotics for kids is one of our favorite Trojan horses. These toy robots can help kids learn cognitive skills like critical thinking and problem-solving while also having fun assembling them and making them work.

When choosing coding robots, parents should make sure they’re age-appropriate, first and foremost, because if you get your offspring something that looks really good but is far too advanced, they’ll only get discouraged. Some coding toys require apps and screens, while others do not, so choose whatever option works best for you and your parenting style. You’ll find that some of our robot toys are modular, meaning they pair well with existing toys like Legos, so their shelf life by definition will be longer.

