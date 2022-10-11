The Best Deals From Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

If you’re hoping to save some serious dough this holiday season, you have to check out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The event — which is exclusive to Prime members — runs Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT through Wednesday, October 12. And during the sale, you can expect big savings on thousands of items, including electronics, home essentials, items for the kids, and more.

There’s no telling how long each deal will be available, so if something below catches your eye, snatch it up immediately. And check back in regularly — our editors will add new deals to this list as they pop up.

67% Off This Robot Vacuum Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $299.99 $129.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

65% Off These Fan-Favorite Sheets Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) - $37.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

52% Off This Comfortable Wire-Free Bra Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra - $48 $22.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head. See all Amazon Home deals $9.99 $5.94 See On Amazon

50% Off A 5-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

27% Off A 6-Pack Of Soft Fruit Of The Loom Underwear Amazon Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) - $17 $8.72 See On Amazon It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick is Amazon's latest version of their best-selling device — and this one comes with faster streaming in full HD. Along with the usual Fire TV streaming features, this comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Another new feature includes preset buttons that take you quickly to the shows you want to watch.

42% Off These Classic Crocs Amazon Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog - $49.99 $34.79 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

69% Off A Cordless Water Flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $95.99 $29.97 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

59% Off These Skin-Soothing Under-Eye Masks Amazon Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) - $19.97 $8.14 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

43% Off The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case - $159 $89.99 See On Amazon These Apple AirPods offer Bluetooth and superior 24-hour battery life, plus they come with a lightning charging case. The wireless earbuds have a high 4.8-star rating and more than 539,000 reviews.

35% Off Crest Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit (22 Pack) - $45.99 $29.99 See On Amazon This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 individual whitening strips (or 22 sets) to bring you professional-level whitening at home, removing up to 14 years of staining — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. More than 50,000 Amazon reviewers have given this kit a perfect five-star rating.

32% Off These Cult-Favorite Baking Mats Amazon Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mat (2-Pack) - $10.49 $7.13 See On Amazon Swap out tinfoil or oil for this reusable silicone baking mat, which makes post-cooking cleanup a breeze. These mats fit half-size sheet pans and are safe in the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Snag them for an incredible price while sales last.

40% Off This Powerful Shark Vacuum Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum - $199.99 $119.99 See On Amazon This upright vacuum has a detachable middle pod, so you can easily use it as a portable vacuum for stairs, tight corners, or on-the-go jobs. This comes with a wide upholstery tool great for couches and other fabrics, and two different crevice tools for hard-to-reach areas. It's one of Amazon's most popular vacuums with an impressive 4.6-star average rating after 20,000 Amazon reviews.

30% Off A Highly-Rated Air Purifier Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter - $89.99 $62.99 See On Amazon Dust and dander are no match for this small yet mighty air purifier, which has racked up accolades for its ability to clear the air in 15 minutes. The HEPA filter features three layers to trap every type of indoor pollutant — without creating any ozone in the process — plus library-quiet operation and a built-in night light. With more than 47,000 ratings, it has a glowing 4.6 stars.