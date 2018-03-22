21 Surprisingly Stylish Diaper Bags
These backpacks, messenger bags, and totes are well-equipped to handle your daddy duties.
If there’s one clutch piece of baby gear every dad needs, it’s the men’s diaper bag. On any given day, you’ll tote everything from baby bottles to phone chargers to, yes, diapers, and you’ll need something to keep it all together and meticulously organized. But the best diaper bags for men are both functional and stylish, with subtle details like reflective or leather accents that elevate their form without detracting from the function. Avoid those toy dog-like dad diaper bags meant for decoration; you’re looking for the diaper bag equivalent of that Arnie handshake from Predator, an inanimate parenting sidekick that exists only to make your life easier when you’re out and about with your kid.
A great diaper bag should have a wipe-clean surface because babies are messy creatures and ample pockets for bottles, keys, phones, pacifiers, and snacks. Many have padded laptop sleeves, so you can tote your tech along with you or use the diaper bag as an actual work bag once your kid is potty-trained. And it should, of course, have space for a sizable changing pad.
Because we’ve all used “questionable” surfaces on which to change a diaper. It happens to the best of us, whether due to circumstance or because we straight-up forgot the changing pad. Some of our favorite bags below go a step further and have built-in changing stations — because the whole diaper setup is integrated into the bag’s design, we’ve found we’re more likely to have it when we need it.
The Best Diaper Backpacks for Dads
One of the most stealthy packs on our list, this back is made with tactical grade materials with foam insulation and water-resistant fabric. In addition to a plethora of storage spaces and organizational pockets, this pack comes standard with a changing pad and two padded pouches, so you won’t have to leave essentials behind.
Made up of tough canvas with leather accents, this diaper bag is durable and stylish enough to use long after your kid is potty-trained. Easy-open magnetic clasps and a side zipper changing mat compartment means you can access the bag without putting your baby down, and a wipeable inner lining makes it easy to clean up spills and...other messes.
Built with organization in mind, this bag has a place for everything. Two adjustable shelves separate the main compartment into three smaller storage spaces, while front, side, and top openings give you one-handed access to every part of the bag. Bonus: there’s even a water- and odor-proof compartment for when things go south.
Cool and low-key on the outside, with well-apportioned and functional storage spaces on the inside — it features a roomy main compartment, as well as by seven storage pockets, including three insulated pockets (two interior, one exterior) for keeping bottles nice and cool. Comes with a removable changing pad, a space for the wipes case, and stroller loops.
A great diaper bag for outdoorsy parents, this one has a radiant barrier that reflects heat instead of absorbing it, so milk, formula, and snacks stay cool inside their pockets. It has a slew of pockets, and a secondary compartment with padded, elasticized space for your tech. There's also an easily accessible pacifier pocket, which is always handy.
Beaba makes one of the best baby food makers on the market, and the French brand knows its stuff when it comes to baby gear as well. Take this refined (yes, we said it) diaper bag: It has a large, structured doctor bag opening for seamless access to anything you need inside. The main compartment is spacious enough to fit everything from dirty clothes to diapers. It has eight interior and exterior pockets, and comes with an isothermal pouch, padded changing mat, and stroller straps. And the bag is water-resistant.
No one wants to change a diaper on the floor of a public bathroom. The Paperclip is a backpack diaper bag with a fold-out changing station that is foam-cushioned; plus the bag has pockets that hold wipes and diapers right there when you open it up. It has four big zip-up compartments with seven pockets and a side bottle carrier, plus room for your laptop. You can wear this as either a backpack or a messenger bag.
Made from vegan (faux) leather, this backpack has a wider shape, which is what makes it also stand out. Along with its many, many pockets. It has two large insulated pockets for snacks or bottles, four interior pockets, and two exterior slip pockets. Plus, you get three exterior pockets with zippers. And there's a convertible crossbody strap if you get sick of wearing it as a backpack.
We like the look of this bag, and we like how it's made: From recycled plastic bottles. It has six pockets, including two stretchy concealed bottle pockets, and a top handle if you want to carry it as a tote. It also has a structured frame that opens wide-and stays open, so you can use it one-handed.
Named after a glorious German lake, this company is the brainchild of a German man and his American wife. And we like the products because they're absolute standouts in terms of features and practicality. Take this two-in-one solution: The diaper backpack has a removable, insulated cooler pouch that holds up two three bottles, or snacks, or a pacifier. The spacious diaper bag itself comes with a wet pouch, and has a roomy main compartment that has ample space for diapers, clothing changes, and other baby gear.
Shoutout to the 718! This backpack, an ode to Brooklyn, is insanely lightweight. It has seven interior pockets, three exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve, and a suitcase handle. So yeah, they thought of everything. Oh and there's even a fleece-lined cushioned changing pad and a pocket for your wallet.
From the folks who make the most dope travel car seat, here's a nifty bag. If you tend to run hot, and we do mean hot, this backpack has a breathable knit mesh back panel for extra airflow. But that's not all. It's made from recycled polyester/nylon, has a vertical side zip for easy loading and unloading, four external pockets, and and expandable bottle pocket. Oh and there are four internal pockets, plus a laptop compartment. And an integrated luggage sleeve.
The Best Diaper Bag Totes for Dads
Holding both an included changing pad and your laptop, this is the nondescript diaper tote for the dad on the go. Clip it to a stroller for extended outings. A luggage sleeve lets you slide it onto a carry-on for minimalist (or at least as minimalist as a parent can go) travel.
Patagonia is legendary in both durability and in environmental committment. This 23-liter bag holds your changing mat, bottles, and sundries in a durable organic cotton body with laminate bottom. Interior and exterior pockets keep your organized. And it looks damn good.
The Best Messenger Diaper Bags for Dads
Lightweight and machine-washable, the lean Moby packs a mean punch. It's got a whopping 12 pockets inside and out, including an interior bottle pocket. And you can carry it as a backpack, satchel, or a crossbody messenger. The shoulder strap is removable. And the gunmetal feet on the bottom protect the bag from nasty bathroom floors.
Pick whatever pattern and color works best for him, and let this smart bag do the rest. There's a pocket for keys; a pouch for sunglasses; and there's a corner opening at the bottom to shake out crumbs that accumulate at the bottom of the bag. The entire thing is machine-washable, which we also love. And it has clear pockets for any documents you need to have on hand.
If you're partial to messengers, this model from Skip Hop is one of the top diaper bags that can easily be shared by both parents and transitions to a work setting thanks to its easy access tech pocket. Hidden magnets in the flaps are a nifty way to keep the diaper bag closed, and the high contrast lining in the interior of the bag makes it easy to find stuff quickly. It also comes with a padded changing pad that you'll be happy to take along with you. It has 10 different pockets that make organizing all your baby gear easy. Skip Hop's patented shuttle clips let you convert it from a shoulder bag to a stroller bag.
The Best Small Diaper Bags for Dads
This bag is not for the faint of heart. No, sir. But it's also a beast in terms of durability; it's made from nylon and is water-resistant. You get two front compartments for your keys, pacifier, phone, or water bottle. The interior is roomy enough for diapers, wipes, and a changing pad.
This small but mighty fanny pack fits up to three diapers, a baby bottle or snack, and a spare onesie for those inevitable fecal explosions. There’s even dedicated space for your everyday carry items, including a key hook (it doubles as a pacifier holder) and slots for ID, credit cards, and cash.
Every product on Fatherly is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This article was originally published on