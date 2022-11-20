You don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving to be over to take advantage of big deals, because Amazon has just released early Black Friday deals. Everything from home essentials to the hottest tech gadgets are on sale so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. And to help, our editors have rounded up all the best deals so you can click “add to cart” before they’re gone.

61% Off This 6-Piece Sheet Set With Over 129,000 Reviews Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) - $37.99 $13.32 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

60% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

50% Off This 6-Pack Of Multipurpose Sponges Amazon Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) - $25.98 $9.69 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

60% Off An Affordable Robot Vacuum Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $299.99 $129.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

23% Off This 5-Pack Of iPhone Chargers Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) - $21.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

55% Off A 2-Pack Of Luxury Hotel Bed Pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $79.99 $35.99 See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

68% Off An Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer - $39.99 $12.99 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

45% Off This Best-Selling Turkish Cotton Towel Set Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set - $72.95 $39.99 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

51% Off A Fan-Favorite Yeti Rambler With A Spill-Proof Lid Amazon YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz) - $30.87 $15 See On Amazon With over 12,000 reviews, this Yeti rambler has an impressive 4.8-star rating for obvious reasons. Made from durable stainless steel, fans know they can rely on their Yeti to keep their hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The MagSlider lid that's included also prevents any accidental spillage. Choose from 21 colors.

50% Off A 50-Pack of KN95 Face Masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

43% Off This No-Contact Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.99 $14.39 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

46% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - $19.99 $11.11 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

40% Off This Highly-Reviewed Sheet Set With Tons Of Color Options Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set - $47.97 $28.77 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

35% Off A Surge Protector & Outlet Extender Amazon LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender - $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,000 reviews.

35% Off The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - $274 $179 See On Amazon Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly-rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews.