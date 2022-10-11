These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Camping Gear
Looking to take advantage of the cooler weather? Amazon has some great deals on camping gear this week.
Fall is the perfect time to get outside and go camping: The leaves are turning, the weather is cooling off, and winter is still a few months out. If you’re looking to get outside and take advantage of the season, there are plenty of deals on camping gear to be had this week during Amazon’s second Prime Day. From a pop up tent that instantly deploys to mosquito-repellant camp lanterns, there are countless deals to take advantage of to fuel your outdoor adventures.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
For camp chefs, it’s hard to beat a propane stove when it comes to whipping up a backcountry meal. Coleman’s Fold N Go 2 Burner folds down for packability and it’s push-button ignition means you’ll never forget your lighter at home.
Mosquitos are a pain, but so is spraying down your family with bug spray every few hours. Thermacell’s E-Series Mosquito Repeller not only lights up your campsite but also repels bugs within a 20-foot radius for up to 12 hours per fuel cartridge.
If you’re hiking to your campsite, cutting weight in your pack is a priority. MSR’s PocketRocket 2 is a legend in the outdoor world for a reason: It’s tough, extremely light, and powerful enough to boil a liter of water in less than four minutes.