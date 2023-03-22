All The Best Grooming Essentials From Target Under $35
Trimmers, nail-care sets, teeth-whitening products, and more.
Taking great care of your body shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, the best grooming essentials for men are available at Target — and you can snag them all for less than $35. This collection of must-have trimmers, hard-working lotions, energizing body washes, and luxurious foot care products truly feel way more decadent than they cost.
When you start to trim your beard right, style your hair with products that work, and treat your skin with care, you're going to notice a significant difference not only in your physical appearance but how you feel about yourself. What can we say? Self care is rad. Here are 14 grooming essentials to help you do it right, starting right now.
You've got your favorite bar of aromatic soap and special face wash, so it makes sense for you to take good care of your beautiful beard, too. This moisturizing beard wash from a fantastic Black-owned small business softens and works to protect the sensitive skin beneath your dry, coarse beard.
No one tells young men about the struggle they will face when, one day, hair starts sprouting from seemingly everywhere on and around their faces. This affordable trimmer is a grooming essential to manage the ear, nose, and eyebrow hairs that are bound to appear.
If you give them truth serum, many men will admit to never having actually washed their face. Wet it, sure, but properly wash it with the proper product? Nope. That ends here with the invigorating Bulldog Original Face Wash. Essential oils will clean you up right and leave your face feeling refreshed and energized.
With shave oil, cream, plus a post-shave balm, BEVEL has created a complete shaving system for men. The all-natural ingredients are free of dyes and fragrances and work in concert with each other to keep sensitive faces feeling smooth and supple.
Every guy needs a good shampoo that smells great and leaves his hair manageable. Raw Sugar uses plant-based ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free, with eucalyptus, sage, and shea, to smooth even the thickest head of hair and condition it deeply with nutrients.
Not to generalize, but a man's hands are often cracked and rough to the touch. This can be sexy, sure, but it also really hurts! When you slide your digits into this Aquaphor mask while watching a game or movie at home, you'll experience a level of luxury for a fraction of the cost of a spa treatment.
After mowing the lawn, scrubbing the sink full of pots and pans from dinner, or rinsing paint off your fingertips, this is the hand lotion you need to restore your skin. Gold Bold Ultimate Healing Lotion moisturizes without any greasy residue, alleviating the discomfort of dry skin.