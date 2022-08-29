6 Luxury TVs That Are Worth Every Penny

Why must your TV be ugly? With the boring flat black plastic sets on display in most living rooms, you’d think that it’s impossible to marry form and function in a home television. You can — and you’re going to wonder why you didn’t make the upgrade sooner. After all, the average American spends hours watching every day. Why not spend this time in front of a technologically advanced, aesthetically-pleasing piece of gear? These seven luxury televisions, with detailed accenting, shape-shifting features, and flexible screens, will make a living room proud.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.