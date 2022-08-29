Premium Cable

6 Luxury TVs That Are Worth Every Penny

Stunning screens that articulate, unfurl, and look incredible even when powered off.

Why must your TV be ugly? With the boring flat black plastic sets on display in most living rooms, you’d think that it’s impossible to marry form and function in a home television. You can — and you’re going to wonder why you didn’t make the upgrade sooner. After all, the average American spends hours watching every day. Why not spend this time in front of a technologically advanced, aesthetically-pleasing piece of gear? These seven luxury televisions, with detailed accenting, shape-shifting features, and flexible screens, will make a living room proud.

Samsung
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

When we transition to watching movies and shows on the big screen, it’s natural to see them in the traditional horizontal format. But what about all that trendy video and all-important social network content we’re used to consuming on the go in a vertical format? That’s where the Sero (Korean for “vertical”) comes in. This TV from Samsung can mirror content from your phone via their SmartThings app or Apple’s AirPlay. And depending on the orientation of that content, you can pivot the 43-inch screen into whatever orientation suits your needs. But more than just a party trick for millennials, it’s actually a cool TV with a snazzy easel-like stand, anti-reflective screen, and top-firing 60-watt 4.1 channel speaker system.

$1,549.98
Samsung
85" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung turned TVs into art 2017 with its innovative The Frame, which is designed to act as a digital frame in standby mode, displaying works of art just like a... well, frame. The newest version, available in five sizes from 43 to 85 inches, is even more stunning than its predecessors. Other than the price — for example, the 2021 85-inch is currently $1,000 less than the same-sized 2022 model — the most glaring difference is a lack of glare. This year, The Frame evolved from semi-gloss to a matte finish. Thanks to a special anti-reflective coating, it now displays artwork more true to life. This comes in handy, given that Samsung’s art store (subscription required) currently boasts over 2,000 works of art from a variety of genres, including those from the Life (Magazine) Picture Collection, just announced a few weeks ago.

$3,475.95
Bang & Olufson
88" Beovision Harmony

When idle, textural speakers hide a portion of the TV display they accompany with quiet sophistication. But then, in a feat of refined finesse, they part at the top and rotate downward, appreaing to magically levitate the large black screen upward into its proper viewing position. The flagship 88-inch model (and its 77-inch little brother) is an 8K OLED, capable of displaying ultra-high definition video natively or using artificial intelligence to upscale HD and 4K content to a higher resolution. True to its B&O heritage, this system is available in various wood and metal materials. It offers an amazing audio experience on its own, but don’t let that stop you from tacking on a pair of $16K Beolab 28 speakers to complete the magical ensemble.

$51,125
C Seed
N1 TV

No bones about it, the N1 is arguably the most visually compelling one on this list. In fact, at first you might not even realize it’s a TV. Only after watching it majestically rise up from the ground, when its 4K MicroLED displays unfold, do you get the sense that you’re witnessing a multiple big screen TV come to life. Needless to say, given its commanding 103-, 137- and 165-inch options, but this HDR10+ display with built-in twin 100-watt speakers offers quite the immersive experience.

$190,000