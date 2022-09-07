Going back to school can be a tough transition to make for both kids and parents. New routines, responsibilities, schedules, people to meet, and things to sign up for all pile on. This makes life physically hectic, sure, but also full of new anxieties. Luckily, this stress usually melts away into the soothing rhythms of routine. So how do you get to that point faster? There’s a world of gear, gadgets, and apps that can help ease the transition from summer break back into an established day-to-day.

The following 30 items are all designed to turn going back to school more of a fun and exciting time for kids, with a host of gear to help you stay organized and energized as you get your kids out the door, plus a few options to help you unwind when you find a minute.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Kids

For School

After School

For The Commute

To Plan It All

For Parents

For The Commute

For The Mind & Body