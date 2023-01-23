From parental controls that help keep teen drivers safe to an autopilot that navigates tight spots, BMW's latest SUV is loaded with next-level tech.
Even as the average car is stuffed to the gills with ride- and drive-enhancing tech, the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i turns heads. The 7-seater hybrid SUV (available now), is loaded with next-level-tech like parental controls that let you restrict certain actions, security cameras that send you real-time footage, and self-driving navigation. Here are 8 incredible features.