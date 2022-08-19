10 Insect-Repelling Gadgets to Banish Bugs From Your Home

There’s a better mousetrap — or 10 — when it comes to sealing your spaces from insects.
Don’t let flies, mosquitoes, or other creepy-crawlies ruin your time indoors or out. The best gadgets for insect control are efficient, technologically advanced, and smell a lot more pleasant than they used to. So if you’re ready to win the battle against bugs, the best devices for insect control will make that problem a thing of the past.
This spinning tornado is perfect for picnics and patio tables, creating too much air turbulence for the typical fly.