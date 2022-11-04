This unorthodox piece of fitness gear is a surprisingly effective mobile gym. Here’s how to get the most out of it.
The Gorilla Bow may look odd, but it’s an excellent home and travel fitness system. It’s also excellent to add banded resistance to your usual fitness routine. Here are some of the most effective movements with the archery-inspired apparatus.
The deadlift is one of the best lifts for developing strength and building a strong back. A banded deadlift like this one adds tension as you get higher, increasing your strength at the end of the lift.