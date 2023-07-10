Exclusive: Peter Dinklage's Voice Is So Cool It Changed The Way Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Looks

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, director Steven Caple Jr. has done the impossible: make the live-action Transformers movies feel much closer to our memories of the robots in disguise in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And one of the most memorable performances in the movie is Peter Dinklage’s take on Scourge, the evilest of Terrorcons. In the 1986 Transformers: The Movie, Scourge wasn’t a major villain (and still a Decepticon back then) but in Rise of the Beasts, Dinklage creates a whole new robot baddie. And, it turns out, he went so hard on the voice performance, that the visual effects crew had to change the look of the movie.

On July 11, 2023, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit be available for digital purchase. To celebrate this slick new Transformers movie coming home, Fatherly snagged an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip featuring Peter Dinklage recording the voice of Scourge, plus commentary from Steven Caple Jr. and visual effects supervisor Gary Brozenich. This clip will be included in the special features for Rise of the Beasts when it hits digital on July 11. Check it out here! Prepare to get chills!

According to Caple, Dinklage insisted that one aspect of his performance would avoid making Scourge into a big, dumb wrecking machine. “Yes, he’s dark. Yes, he’s big. Yes, he’s scary,” Caple says. “But [Scourge] is not dumb. He’s always one step ahead of you.”

In his voiceover for Rise of the Beasts, Dinklage insisted on making the intelligence and movements of Scourge as intricate and organic as possible. In fact, according to visual effects supervisor Gary Brozenich, the production process actually had to alter the way Scourge moves based on Dinklage’s electrified performance. “When we heard the voice, Peter Dinklage’s [voice over], a lot of the infection and what he does, we then had to readjust how we would perform with him.”

You could say, Peter Dinklage transformed the entire process and made it something even better.

Where to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available on digital on July 11, 2023.