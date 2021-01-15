Not all dads are the same. They never were, of course, but the more we let go of outdated stereotypes, the freer the idea of the typical dad gets. Gone are the days when we can assume that all dads wear suits and ties, love to grill, and only want to play golf on their days off. But there is one stereotype that proves timelessly true: dads having a corny sense of humor and thinking they’re funnier than they are. So what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with some questionable dad humor. Dad jokes are hard to top (at least when it comes to cheesiness) but we’re here to help, with some of the funniest Father’s Day jokes and puns, which every dad (or fan of corny humor) can add to their private joke reserve.

While on most days a bad dad joke induces an eye-roll or complete silence, Father’s Day is the one day of the year when dads get a free pass for every bad joke, pun, and display of dad humor that they loose upon the world. So, in honor of every father’s defiantly corny sense of humor that others love to hate, here are the funniest Father’s Day jokes and puns for 2022.

Father’s Day Puns for the Cornballs

1. “I shore do love you dad. It’s Father’s Day… so let’s shellabrate!”

2. “You’re a fan-stache-tic dad!”

3. “I wanted to give you a comb for Father’s Day, but we could never part.”

4. “Like a whiteboard, you’re remarkable.”

5. “I hope you don’t sca-dad-dle anytime soon!”

6. “Dad puns — that’s how eye roll.”

7. “Thanks for always driving me, Dad… driving me crazy.”

8. Q: Why do dads who golf always take an extra pair of socks?” / A: “In case they get a hole in one!”

9. “I started a sailboat building business in my attic. Sails are going through the roof.“

10. Q: What happens when a painter gets cold? / A: They put on another coat.

11. Q: Why does Waldo from Where’s Waldo wear stripes? / A: He doesn’t want to be spotted!

12. “A lion would never play gold. But a Tiger would.“

13. “Dad jokes are waffle, but I still like yours.”

Father’s Day Puns for the Foodies

1. “If the world had S’more dads like you, it would be sweet.”

2. “I donut know what I’d do without you.”

3. Q: How does dad take his coffee? / A: Very seriously.

4. “I love you from my head tomatoes.”

5. “Let’s taco ’bout how much you rock.”

6. “You’re nacho average Dad!”

7. “Dad, you’re a really fungi.”

8. “I love you, just in queso you didn’t know.”

9. “It sounds cheesy, but you’re the grate-est.”

10. “Our family would be muffin without you.”

11. “As a grill master and dad, you’re a rare find.”

12. “This might sound cheesy but you’ve got a pizza my heart!”

13. “You can be a real pizza work, and sometimes you bacon us crazy, but we love you anyway.”

14. “Thanks for pudding up with me, Dad, and for being my biggest flan!”

15. “Love you dad, Pho real.”

16. Q: What did the sandwich say in his Father’s Day card? / A: I know you think I’m full of baloney, but you’re the best dad ever.

17. Q: What did the baby corn say to the mama corn? / A: “Where’s Popcorn?”

18. Q: What do you call a dad who falls through the ice? / A: A popsicle!

19. “Hi Dad, thanks for constantly chicken on me. Because of you, I turned out well done.”

20. “You did a grape job raisin me, Dad.”

21. “Dad, you’re shrimply amazing.”

22. “Thank you for always being a soup-er Dad.”

23. “You are cereal-ously the best.”

Father’s Day Puns for the Connoisseurs

1. “I can’t espresso how much you mean to me.”

2. “I could never wine about you, Dad.”

3. “Have a beer-y happy Father’s Day.”

4. “Hey, Dad — it’s cool that you’re Old Fashioned.“

5. Q: What do you call a fruit that’s really emotional? / A: A passionfruit.

6. “Everything I brew, I brew it for you, Dad.”

Father’s Day Puns for the Animal Lovers

1. “I’m not lion — you’re the best.”

2. “You’re oh-fish-ally the greatest dad ever.”

3. “I’m a lucky duck that you’re my dad.”

4. “You meet all of the koala-fications.”

5. Q: What did the buffalo say when his son left? / A: Bison!

6. Q: What did the spider say to his dad? / A: You spend too much time on the web!

7. Q: How is the baby bird like his dad? / A: He’s a chirp off the old block!

Father’s Day Jokes for Dads That Can, Well, Take a Joke

1. “There’s a big difference between bad jokes and dad jokes. And that difference is the first letter.“

2. “I asked my dad for his best dad joke and he said, ‘You.’ ”

3. “My son wants 50% of my Father’s Day gifts. He says if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t even be a father.“

4. “You can tell it’s almost Father’s Day. The kids suddenly want to stop at all the garage sales.“

5. “Happy Father’s Day to a dad that was smart enough to teach his kid to mow the lawn so he wouldn’t have to.”

6. “When does a joke become a dad joke? When the punchline is a parent.”

7. “Happy Father’s Day Dad. May your day be better than your jokes.”

8. “Happy Father’s Day. Without me, it would be just another day for you. You’re welcome.”

9. Q: When does a joke become a dad joke? / A: When it becomes apparent!

10. Q: Why didn’t the kid give his dad a gift on father’s day? / A: He figured his dad already had him!

Cheesy Father’s Day Jokes & Puns

1. “Happy Fathers Day — don't worry, be hoppy.”

2. “Just don’t Pop believing.”

3. “Dad, your puns are my favorite, and it’s knot even close to a tie.”

4. “I wish you a fan-stache-tic Father's Day.”

5. “You're a tee-riffic dad.”

6. “Happy Father's Day — let's par-tee.”

7. “Wood you believe how much I love you?”

8. “Happy Father's Day to a reel awesome dad.”

9. “You're the brightest light in my life, Dad. I love you watts and watts.”

10. “To my favorite grill master: You're flippin' awesome.”

11. “Happy Father’s Day! You’re Dad to the bone.”