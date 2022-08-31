5 Reasons to Celebrate Disney+ Day

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

September 8 might be just the second Disney+ Day ever, but it’s one of the biggest days on the streaming calendar. Last year, Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise were among the movies that premiered to mark the occasion, as did the trailer for Obi-Wan, the first clip from Get Back, and first looks at Moon Knight, She-Hunk, and Ms. Marvel MCU series.

This year’s Disney+ Day promises to surpass last year’s, with plenty of premieres, previews, and even some IRL celebrations. Here is some of what you can look forward to.

A Star-Studded Pinocchio

The single-biggest release of the day is this live-action version of Pinnochio directed by Robert Zemeckis (the Back to the Future trilogy, Forrest Gump, Contact) and starring Tom Hanks as Gepetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket. It’s a combination of a classic story, creative firepower, and gifted performers.

Even More Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on the service for your (re-)watching pleasure, but that’s not all. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, a making-of documentary featuring cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, will also be available to stream for diehard fans.

An Expanding Pixar Universe

The original series Cars on the Road debuts with Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprising their roles from the films. Sing-Along versions of Frozen and Frozen II will also premiere just in time for winter—not that kids have any problem singing the songs of Arendelle year-round.

A Pair of Intriguing Docuseries

Each episode of Growing Up centers on one person between the ages of 18 and 22. Using experimental, narrative, and documentary methods, it explores the reality of adolescence through individual stories of childhood and teenage years.

Epic Adventures turns its attention to the natural world, where Nat Geo explorer and BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory immerses himself in hard-to-reach corners of the natural world for weeks in order to tell the story of nature at this crucial moment.

Celebrations at Disney Parks

If you find yourself near a Disney park on September 8, you’ll have the chance to join in on an IRL celebration of Disney+ Day. Disney+ subscribers can enter Disneyland and Walt Disney World 30 minutes early, and once inside they’ll find Disney+ character meet-and-greets and complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads. Guests of Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruises, and Hong Kong Disneyland will also have special celebrations to mark the truly global event.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $13.99/month with ads, or $19.99/month without ads.