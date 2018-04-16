When My Child, the Addict, Came Back to Me I realized that no matter what I did, no matter how hard I tried to help him, nothing was going to change as long as that needle was in his life. By Chloe Cuthbert

It began in 1999.We had gone down this road since he was four. The doctor’s visits, the hospital stays, the misdiagnosis. Each doctor wanted to hang the label of ADHD on my son, even though I knew that was wrong. I had done my own research, and I knew his symptoms did not match ADHD at all.

The Bipolar Child by Demitri F. Papolos, lovingly handed to me by my Aunt, had taught me that he came a lot closer to being bipolar than anything else; but that wasn’t even a true fit. I did know that all of the ADHD medications they wanted me to force him to take did nothing other than make him more hyper. This was the opposite effect they were to have on a child that was truly ADHD. No one listened. I was told I did not give it enough time. In 1999, no psychiatrist would diagnose a child his age as being bipolar in rural North Carolina, no matter how many times I came into their office in tears, begging them to help him, to help me.

I had to hospitalize my then six-year-old son due to violent outbursts. I was given a choice, hospitalize him on my own, or the state would step in and make the choice. His violent outbursts at school had become too prevalent for them to ignore. The hope was, if they could observe him, maybe they would see what I had been trying to tell them for two years.

Unfortunately, to be hospitalized in a psychiatric ward for children means much the same as it does for adults. Over-medicate when outbursts occur and attempt to create a cocktail of drugs to turn them into a zombie in order to send them home. For the first couple of weeks, he was a different child. Of course he was, he was so doped up on medication, he barely functioned. Once he saw his regular psychiatrist and therapist, they reduced his medication to a more manageable level. The cycle began again, and he started causing trouble at school and home again. I found him trying to cause harm to his little brother, woke up to him holding a butcher knife over my head; the little things that make you break. Yes, those are the little things. To this day, I can not think of the bigger things that happened, they are too painful.

We were back down the same road again, a new placement, new doctors, new medications. And finally, a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. He was ten years old at this point, and I finally thought we were getting somewhere. Unfortunately, all this did was send him spiraling down the rabbit hole of different medications, gaining weight, poor self-esteem, more anger, more placements, and hospitalization.

My son’s childhood was spent in group homes and hospitals. And I was there. Every weekend, every holiday to bring him home, every single chance he was given. And according to him, it was never enough. According to him, I had abandoned him. According to my entire family, I am a horrible parent.

Finally, when he was 17, he was given a new diagnosis: Borderline Personality Disorder with Oppositional Defiant Disorder and Anxiety. This was the best fit he had ever had. The medication worked. The problem was, it worked too well, and he thought he was cured. He went out into the world, stopped taking it, and turned to heroin. He abandoned his family. He found new friends and family, those who accepted him as he was, an addict. He chose to steal from his family, from me, his mother. He would do anything to get his next fix. And trust me, he did. He was arrested multiple times for crimes related to his drug use, theft, identity theft, credit card theft, and shoplifting. Then began the cycle of incarceration, released on probation or parole, violated, and sent right back. Heroin became his only friend, the only thing he thought he could count on to get him through everything, even though it is literally ruining his life. I read Danielle Steel’s book about her son, His Bright Light, many years before, and all I could think about is how he took himself off his medication because he thought he was cured, and how in the end, he took his life. This is my biggest fear, my ultimate nightmare come to pass. I lost my own father this way, I don’t want to lose my son this way as well.